A sequel series of A Different World is currently in development at Netflix, with several of the original series’ producers behind the project.

According to Deadline, the sequel to the iconic early ’90s series is in early development at the streamer from writer and executive producer Felicia Pride. Pride, an alum of Queen Sugar, Grey’s Anatomy and more, has been a supervising producer Bel-Air Peacock’s new iteration of The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Bel-Air, so she’s a perfect person to bring an A Different World sequel to the forefront.

The series will follow Whitley and Dwayne’s daughter, who is following her parents’ footsteps by attending the fictional HBCU, Hillman College. Executive proudcing with Debbie Allen, who directed and produced the original series are Mandy Summers, Gina Prince-Bythewood and Reggie Bythewood, both of whom wrote for the original series, and Tom Werner of The Carsey-Werner Company, who executive produced the original series.

The original series starred Kadeem Hardison as Dwayne and Jasmine Guy as southern debutante Whitley, an odd-couple pairing who eventually become the main couple of the series after the departure of Lisa Bonet’s character Denise Huxtable.

The series also starred Dawnn Lewis, Sinbad, Cree Summer, Darryl M. Bell, Lou Myers, Charnele Brown, Glynn Turman, Karen Malina White, Jada Pinkett Smith and more.

A sequel series has been in many stages of early development over the years, but Bill Cosby’s sexual assault allegations and legal issues.

The primary cast of the show has also participated in a number of reunion specials in recent years, including an HBCU tour this year.