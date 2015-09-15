Amazon MGM Studios has revealed a ton of new information about the sequel to A Simple Favor.

The sequel, which sees Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick return to star and Paul Feig return as director, is called Another Simple Favor.

It will be the opening night film at the 2025 SXSW Film & TV Festival on March 7 ahead of its streaming launch.

Jennifer Salke and Paul Feig on the SXSW premiere

Jennifer Salke, head of Amazon MGM Studios, said in a statement: “Paul Feig has once again delivered the perfect blend of mystery, wit, and unexpected twists in the highly anticipated Another Simple Favor. The cast, led by the extraordinarily talented Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick, brings life to a script that propels the sequel to new heights. We are beyond grateful for our collaborations with Paul, Blake, Anna, and the entire cast and filmmaking team. We could not be more excited to share the next chapter of this saga with the always enthusiastic SXSW audience and ultimately with our Prime Video customers around the world.”

Feig added, “I couldn’t be more thrilled to be back at my favorite festival in the world where we successfully launched Bridesmaids and Spy, and I cannot begin to say how honored I am to have our film opening it all. I’ve avoided making sequels to any of my films but these characters were just too much fun not to revisit. So, to be able to have Anna, Blake, Henry, Andrew, Michele, Elizabeth, Alex and myself watch our film with the great SXSW audience is a bucket list event I’ll be able to check off March 7th and move playing drums for Dwight Yoakum’s band up to the top slot.”

What is ‘Another Simple Favor’ about?

Per the film’s logline: Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

When does ‘Another Simple Favor’ premiere on Prime Video?

Written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis and based upon characters created by Darcey Bell, the film also stars Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

It launches May 1 on Prime Video. The film is from Lionsgate and Feigco Entertainment, presented by Amazon MGM Studios.

Feig and Laura Fischer produce, with Jennifer Booth, Jessica Sharzer and Marco Valerio Pugini executive producing.