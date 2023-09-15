Halle Berry is in talks to take on a lead role opposite Chris Hemsworth in the upcoming Amazon MGM Studios thriller, Crime 101.

As Deadline exclusively reported, the film is an adaptation of Don Winslow’s titular short story.

What is the film about?

While official details around the project are still under wraps, it is important to note that the original story by Winslow, with Bart Layton, per Deadline’s report, “follows a series of high-level jewel thefts taking place up and down the Pacific Coast that police have linked to Columbian Lou Lubesnick has other ideas, and he zeroes in on one perp, a thief looking for a final score.”

Bart Layton is the director and wrote the script with Peter Straughan.

Who else is set to star in Crime 101?

Mark Ruffalo and Barry Keoghan are also set to star in the film.

Pedro Pascal was actually once attached to the project along with Hemsworth, but ended up departing the project due to scheduling projects, as Deadline noted. Netflix was once battling Amazon MGM Studios for the project, before the latter won the bidding war.

Blavity’s Shadow and Act recently spoke to Berry about her most recent project, Lionsgate’s Never Let Go, and have praise to her young co-stars Percy Daggs IV and Anthony B. Jenkins.

“I knew when we were in the early days of casting that if I didn’t have formidable scene partners, formidable actors, this movie would never work. It hinges on who these boys are,” she told us. “It was really a joy becuase there was nothing they couldn’t do, they took it very seriously and that’s not always easy for young performers, to keep their focus and bring it day after day, especially in this genre, that can be a very hard thing to do. So they’re both very special.”

When will Crime 101 come out?

No set release date has been announced, but the film is expected to come out in theaters next year. Filming is set to begin this month.