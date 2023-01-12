The race to play John Stewart in the upcoming HBO/DC Studios’ Lanterns series is on between Aaron Pierre and Stephan James.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Pierre and James are in the running to play the first Black Green Lantern, John Stewart, in the upcoming fantasy/sci-fi drama series. According to the outlet’s sources, it’s not clear if James and Pierre are reading or testing for the role, but a decision on who could play John Stewart could come as early as this weekend.

Was Damson Idris also in the running for the role?

Even more intriguing is that Damson Idris was also in the running at one point, according to the outlet’s sources. But he is not in the running anymore. No reason was given as to why that’s now the case.

Whoever plays John Stewart, they will act opposite Kyle Chandler, who has already been cast as Hal Jordan, the original Green Lantern introduced in the comic books. Damon Lindelof and comic book writer Tom King are writing the series and executive producing, with Chris Mundy serving as showrunner.

What we know about Lanterns so far

Max was initially supposed to house the series, but it moved to HBO in a restructure that saw most big-budget fare move the premium cabler itself.

As previously reported, the interest in Lanterns is so high that it earned a straight-to-order series, further establishing James Gunn’s DC Universe in the television space. Casey Bloys, HBO and Max Content CEO and chairman, said at the time of Lanterns’ greenlight (no pun intended), said he and HBO “are elated to be reuniting with Chris Mundy and Damon Lindelof as they partner with Tom for this fresh take on DC’s Green Lantern.”

“As part of James and Peter’s vision for the DC Universe, this first new live series will mark an exciting new era,” he continued.

Gunn and Peter Safran also talked about Lanterns’ impending HBO debut, saying, “We’re thrilled to bring this seminal DC title to HBO with Chris, Damon and Tom at the helm. John Stewart and Hal Jordan are two of DC’s most compelling characters, and Lanterns brings them to life in an original detective story that is a foundational part of the unified DCU we’re launching next summer with ‘Superman.'”

The series will follow Hal Jordan as he becomes a mentor to a new Green Lantern on the force, John Stewart. The series is described as being a gritty take on the Green Lanterns story, following “two intergalactic cops drawn into a dark, earth-based mystery as they investigate a murder in the American heartland.”