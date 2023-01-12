Aaron Pierre is joining Margaret Qualley as the co-star of Amazon MGM Studios’ upcoming film, Love of Your Life.

Deadline reports that the cast also includes Patrick Schwarzenegger. Rachel Morrison, who served as director of photography on Black Panther, is set to direct. Ryan Gosling and Jessie Henderson are also producing via Open Invite Entertainment.

What will the ‘Love Of Your Life’ be about?

There’s not really much to go on as far as the film’s plot yet. According to Deadline, the film is being tightly held close to the chest, but whatever the film is about, it led to a high-stakes bidding war last October.

Aaron Pierre’s recent and upcoming work

Pierre, who has been methodically building his resume with films and TV projects like Mufasa: The Lion King and The Underground Railroad, is set to star as John Stewart in HBO’s upcoming DC live-action drama Lanterns.

Pierre’s filmography also includes playing Malcolm X in Nat Geo’s Genius: MLK/X as well as starring in Netflix thriller Rebel Ridge. He is also currently starring in the latest season of Apple TV+’s The Morning Show.