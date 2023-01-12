Adria Arjona is joining The Thomas Crown Affair, replacing Taylor Russell in the co-lead role.

Variety reports that the Andor star has been cast opposite Michael B. Jordan in the film, which he is also directing. Arjona will play “an insurance investigator who suspects that an adventurous banking executive is pulling off ambitious heists, and they develop sparks between them,” per prior reports. Faye Dunaway played what would have been Russell’s role in the original 1968 film with Steve McQueen. Years later, Rene Russo played the role in the 1999 film with Pierce Brosnan.

Who else is starring in ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’?

Arjona joins a previously announced cast including Danai Gurira, Lily Gladstone, Pilou Asbæk, Kenneth Branagh and Aiysha Hart.

According to Variety, after Russell’s departure made headlines, Amazon MGM Studios, and producers– including Jordan through his company Outlier Society– “received a flurry of incoming calls about the highly sought-after part and moved quickly to secure a new star.” It makes sense, seeing how Jordan has been riding the high of the meteoric success of Sinners.

Serving as producers alongside Jordan include Outlier Society’s Elizabeth Raposo and Atlas Entertainment’s Charles Roven, as well as Patrick McCormick and Toberoff Productions’ Marc Toberoff.

Alan Trustman, who wrote the original 1968 movie starring McQueen and Dunaway, executive produces.

When does ‘The Thomas Crown Affair’ hit theaters?

The Thomas Crown Affair is currently in production in London. The film is expected to be in theaters on March 5, 2027.