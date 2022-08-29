Adrienne Bailon-Houghton returned to her judge seat this season for Fox’s competition show I Can See Your Voice.

Host Ken Jeong and fellow panelist comedian actor Cheryl Hines join Bailon-Houghton as they sort through the mystery of guessing which contestant is a bad singer without hearing a single note.

Contestants have to make it through three rounds, one of lip-synching their hearts out and a second one of mixing the imposters with the real singers. If they are lucky enough to make it to the third, they finally reveal their speaking voices to the judges.

Bailon-Houghton said that’s where things get interesting.

“We have to figure out if the face matches the tone of that voice, the sound of that voice, like how does that work? So it gets crazy, and then you don’t know until two singers are standing. Then, we finally get to hear what people’s talking voice sounds like. And that’s usually a big giveaway on if you’re a good singer or not,” the former The Real host told Blavity’s Shadow and Act in a recent interview.

The self-proclaimed “perpetual girl group member” has appeared on stage as a member of the impactful 2000s singing trio 3LW and in the cast of Disney’s The Cheetah Girls.

Her experience as a performer has given her some professional insight into what to look for when contestants take the stage.