Agatha All Along may be bringing it’s spookiest episode yet with this week’s episode.

Titled “Sisters in The Craft,” the below clip for Episode 5 of the Marvel Television series features our group of witches navigating a dark room and looking for Agatha and are in for a jump scare after hearing a quiet noise.

“Does anyone else hear that?” remarks Patti LuPone’s Lilia Calderu, before boom….there goes Agatha…on the ceiling?!

Watch the clip below:

Here’s the official description of the series:

In Agatha All Along, the infamous Agatha Harkness finds herself down and out of power after a suspicious goth Teen helps break her free from a distorted spell. Her interest is piqued when he begs her to take him on the legendary Witches’ Road, a magical gauntlet of trials that, if survived, rewards a witch with what they’re missing. Together, Agatha and this mysterious Teen pull together a desperate coven, and set off down, down, down The Road…

The series also stars Joe Locke, Sasheer Zamata, Ali Ahn, Maria Dizzia, Paul Adelstein, Miles Gutierrez-Riley, Okwui Okpokwasili, with Debra Jo Rupp, with LuPone and Aubrey Plaza. WandaVision‘s Jac Schaeffer serves as showrunner and director of the pilot episode.

New episodes drop weekly on Wednesdays on Disney+.