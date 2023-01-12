Joe Locke’s “Teen” is going down the Witches’ Road in the new Marvel series Agatha All Along. The Disney+ project has fans buzzing about a lot of theories about the WandaVision spinoff aside from having folks excited for spooky season already.

The first two episodes dropped earlier this week, and a lot of existing plot points have been explained, but there are still a lot of questions about the series which is fronted by Kathryn Hahn‘s Agatha Harkness, Locke as the “Teen,” Aubrey Plaza’s Rio Vidal and more. What is Agatha up to post-Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen)?

What has Agatha been doing since WandaVision?

Agatha has been stuck in her own TV show, similar to how Wanda was in WandaVision, for three years. If you remember correctly, Wanda trapped Agatha in Westview as ‘Agnes,’ her nosy neighbor character.

But she soon begin to break after learning of the “death,” of Wanda and soon realizes that she is in a delusion and all of her neighbors (all from WandaVision) are playing along.

In this TV show, she is a detective who is investigating crimes. The rest of her Westview neighbors seemed to have been able to carry on with their normal lives post-Wanda, and Agatha was the only one still impacted by a Wanda spell.

Does Agatha have her powers at the beginning of Agatha All Along?

Though the neighbors know that Agatha / Agnes is living in this delusion as a detective, but Plaza’s Rio Vidal is the only one who is able to pull her out because she knows everything (you know, being a witch and all). ‘Agnes’ returns to Agatha and Locke’s character of the “Teen,” who wants her help, assists Agatha in breaking through as well. However, as she did in her TV series state, she does not have her powers, which is why she is seeking out the help of powerful witches to gain her power back, as well as to walk the Witches’ Road (as suggested by “Teen”).

Who is the ‘Teen’ in Agatha All Along?

We do not explicitly know (yet) who Joe Locke’s character, “Teen,” is in Agatha All Along. However, it is all but known that he is Billy Kaplan aka Billy Maximoff, the son of Wanda. Whenever he revealed something about his identity in the premiere episodes, from the perspective Wanda, his mouth is be sewn shut or his voice drowned out.

Despite the theories about who Teen is, but Locke did confirm that regardless of who his character really is, he does grow in his power and within his relationship with Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn).

“There’s such an interesting relationship there. Because obviously, you know, we started out with, with Teen wanting Agatha to take him on the road. And Agatha really being the one with all the power in the relationship,” he said in a recent interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “Throughout the course of the series…their relationship evolves and changes and it really goes [into] so many different forms. Definitely, there are some shifts in that relationship as the series goes on.”

Along with Hahn, the series also stars Sasheer Zamata, Aubrey Plaza, Patti LuPone, Debra Jo Rupp and Ali Ahn. Locke called working with the cast “the best drama school you could ever go to.”

“I really learned so much from them,” he said, adding that his time on set was “amazing” and that he learned so much about acting but also about just being a good person and being a good person on the set. I really had the best time doing this show. I feel like I just keep saying that, but it’s true.”

Who exactly Aubrey Plaza’s character, Rio Vidal, referred to as ‘The Green Witch’?

Not too much is known about Rio Vidal, only that she knew Agatha before her Westview era and they potentially could have had a history that was romantic. Before Agatha regains her memories, she doesn’t realize the root of her dislike for Rio.

Rio wants to defeat Agatha but Agatha convinces her to let her regain her power so they can have a fair squabble. Just like with Locke’s character, there are theories that Rio could actually be a character in Marvel lore, such as Morgan Le Fay or The Enchantress, who are also associated with the color green.

What Joe Locke can tease about the rest of the Agatha All Along series

As far as what Locke is expecting from fans, who have been theorizing about the series even before the series’ release, Locke said that he looks forward to the fandom’s reactions.

“Obviously, you want people to like the show, and you know, that’s a worry,” he said. “But it’s really great that Marvel fans care so much about the stories and rightly so. You want to make sure you do that justice and it’s really great that everyone has theories and is excited to talk about them.”

The first two episodes of Agatha All Along are now available for streaming on Disney+. Future episodes air every Wednesday at 9 p.m.