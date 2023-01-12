Aja Naomi King realizes her children don’t need as much preparation for a new life change as she expected in this exclusive preview from NBC’s drama series, Grosse Pointe Garden Society.

In the exclusive preview provided to Blavity’s Shadow and Act for this week’s episode, “Seasons,” King’s character Catherine is with her parents (Jasmine Guy and Gregory Alan Williams), who are explaining to Catherine’s kids–their grandchildren–that they are getting a divorce.

However, Catherine’s children take the news much better than Catherine herself did.

Photo by: Mark Hill/NBC

The rest of the episode includes more family changes for the other characters. Here’s more about the episode from its official synopsis.

What’s the new episode of ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ about?

Alice welcomes a new addition to the family to snap Doug out of his funk. Catherine is torn as she must help sell her childhood home. Birdie receives surprising news that changes everything. Brett teams up with Melissa to care for their sick kids.

When does the new ‘Grosse Pointe Garden Society’ episode air on NBC?

Grosse Pointe Garden Society airs Friday night at 8 p.m. on NBC.