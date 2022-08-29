The new sci-fi thriller Parallel is the first project produced by Hodge Brothers Productions, led by Aldis and Edwin Hodge.

The film is an adaptation of the 2019 Chinese film Parallel Forest. In the mentally taxing flick, Aldis portrays Alex, who joins his wife Vanessa (Danielle Deadwyler) and brother Martel (Edwin Hodge) at the family’s lake house.

Vanessa and Alex are grieving the loss of their child and trying to find their way back to common ground. With hopes of finding peace, they soon realize this trip will lead to something different. While walking in the woods, Vanessa is attacked by a version of herself from what seems to be an alternate universe.

After experiencing the glitch, Vanessa tries to convince her husband and brother-in-law that multiverses exist — all while trying to decipher if she’s in her reality or trapped behind parallel gates.

Kourosh Ahari directs Parallel, while Edwin and Aldis also took on co-writing the film along with Jonathan Keasey.

The brothers recently opened up to Blavity’s Shadow and Act about the importance of Black narratives in sci-fi.

“You know, we wanted to make sure we told the story that we identified with. A story anybody could identify with, that we felt it in our heart and our soul,” Edwin said.

While the film centers on the actions of the three characters, their different dynamics take the audience on a ride of emotions.