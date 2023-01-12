Danielle Deadwyler finds herself in an alternate universe with Edwin and Aldis Hodge in this exclusive clip from sci-fi drama, Parallel.

Directed by Kourosh Ahari, Parallel stars the Till actress as a woman in grief who stumbles upon multiple versions of herself from different realities. The film is based on Chinese film Parallel Forest.

According to the synopsis:

Parallel follows the story of Vanessa (Danielle Deadwyler) who takes refuge at her family’s lake house to grieve after suffering the loss of her child. Accompanied by her husband, Alex (Aldis Hodge), and his brother, Martel (Edwin Hodge), Vanessa attempts to regain her sense of normalcy after the tragedy. But soon after their arrival, she experiences an aberration when she is attacked by a parallel universe’s version of herself. Faced with the reality that multiverses exist, she must reconcile the fact that these parallel gates will either hold the key to releasing her grief or trapping her forever.

The film is written by the Hodge brothers alongside Jonathan Keasey. The brothers also star in the film with Deadwyler, as well as produce. Deadwyler serves as executive producer. Ann Zhang of Beijing Pu Luo Media Co., the production company for the original film, is also producing with Keasey.

Beijing Pu Luo Media Co.’s Lei Zeng and Chengzi Li also executive produce with Rumble Riot’s Elliot Micheal Smith and RJ Collins, Fremont Films’ Richie Doyle, Mammoth Pictures’ Alex Bretow, and Randall J. Bacon, Joseph Lanius, Danny R. Carmona, Dean Scheske and Jovanna Burke.

Parallel comes to theaters Feb. 23 and on-demand Feb. 27 from Vertical Entertainment.

Watch the clip below: