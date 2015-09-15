The new Alex Cross show starring Aldis Hodge isn’t even out yet…and it has already been renewed for Season 2 at Prime Video.

Multiple trade publications reported the news today alongside the update that Wes Chatham, Matthew Lillard and Jeanine Mason will join Hodge in Season 2. Season 1 actors starring opposite Hodge include Ryan Eggold, Isaiah Mustafa, Alona Tal, Johnny Ray Gill, Eloise Mumford and Siobhan Murphy

We told you back in 2022 that the thriller mystery series, Ben Watkins, had been given a series order by Amazon Studios. Titled Cross, the series is based on the worldwide best-selling Alex Cross book series by James Patterson. The project hails from Paramount Television Studios and Skydance Television.

The logline at the time was:

Alex Cross is brilliant, flawed, and full of contradictions. A doting father and family man, Cross is single-minded to the point of obsession when he hunts killers. He is desperate for love, but his wife’s murder has left him too damaged to receive it.

Hodge is also a producer on the series. Watkins is the showrunner and EPs along with James Patterson, Bill Robinson and Patrick Santa for James Patterson Entertainment, and David Ellison, Dana Goldberg and Bill Bost for Skydance Television. Sam Ernst, Jim Dunn, and Craig Siebels also serve as executive producers.