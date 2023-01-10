Rhoyle Ivy King shines in his role in The CW’s All American: Homecoming, merging his personal style with his character, Nathaniel Hardin with ease. Ever the trendsetter, he made history as the network’s first non-binary BIPOC character. His style has often been compared to that of Lenny Kravitz or Prince. With All American: Homecoming being one of the few all Black-led shows airing on network television, King is the epitome of fearless representation in Hollywood. Beyond his work on camera, King is known for keeping up a regimented workout routine and healthy diet despite his busy schedule to maintain his physique and improve his mental health.
With the third and final season now airing on the network, King spoke with Blavity’ Shadow and Act on what to expect as the season continues, and of course, we touched on his that timeless style.
What can we expect in Season 3 of All American: Homecoming as it continues?
To me, Season 3 has always had this feeling of a long-awaited gift, an encore to the storylines set up in Season 2. Now beyond the choice everyone was waiting for, some of our characters are in their senior year. Some will be forced to rise above their capacity, and some will have experiences that will change who they are forever.
How has the reception been from audiences and critics?
Coming back from 2024 Essence Fest, I can honestly say the love and excitement we received from the fans was one of the most beautiful experiences I’ve ever had. Although, it was very clear no one wants this to be the last season, everyone is still so excited to see what we’ve created
How do your character and real life intersect?
With me being a cis male and her being nonbinary, I think there’s two big points we most certainly have in common. On the Exterior, although in fashion we’re very different, we both love us some hair! Especially big hair. On the interior, it’s how we are in our friendships. Showing up, and being helpful to my friends is a huge part of that. I’ve also been told I can get really protective. Never afraid to be the bad guy if needed.
How fashion is an extension of your artistry?
Fashion to me is a way to say everything without saying anything at all. I use it often as a way to express myself where I don’t feel words can really paint the full picture.
What inspirations do you pull from to apply to the character and fashion?
For Nate, we always categorized it in two ways: present Hardin or off-duty. When she’s in presidential mode we mostly look at Olivia Pope and Elle Woods. Off-Duty, it was Rihanna or that Destiny’s Child 90s vibe.
New episodes of All American: Homecoming air weekly on The CW. The third and final season will eventually make its way to Netflix after its broadcast network run wraps.