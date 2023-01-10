Rhoyle Ivy King shines in his role in The CW’s All American: Homecoming, merging his personal style with his character, Nathaniel Hardin with ease. Ever the trendsetter, he made history as the network’s first non-binary BIPOC character. His style has often been compared to that of Lenny Kravitz or Prince. With All American: Homecoming being one of the few all Black-led shows airing on network television, King is the epitome of fearless representation in Hollywood. Beyond his work on camera, King is known for keeping up a regimented workout routine and healthy diet despite his busy schedule to maintain his physique and improve his mental health.

With the third and final season now airing on the network, King spoke with Blavity’ Shadow and Act on what to expect as the season continues, and of course, we touched on his that timeless style.