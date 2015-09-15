All American has been renewed for its eighth and final season at The CW, wrapping a lengthy, impressive broadcast run on its own terms.

The show, the last relic of the former The CW, still remains the network’s No. 1 program in key demos. The show’s ending puts an official bow on the generation of YA-tinged content shows on The CW (and its predecessor, WB) after its acquisition by Nexstar.

The series currently stars original cast members Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogu and Bre-Z alongside Nathaniel Logan McIntyre, Antonio J. Bell, Alexis Chikaeze and Osy Ikhile.

When will ‘All American’ Season 8 debut, and how many episodes will it have?

The final season will have 13 episodes, and they will debut in 2026.

“All American is one of the greatest CW shows of all time and we are honored to bring it back for one final season to give fans a chance to say a meaningful goodbye to these inspiring characters and this incredible world,” said Brad Schwartz, President of The CW Network. “The series took bold new steps in Season 7, adding exciting new characters to the ones we already love, and viewers truly embraced it all. From the first episode of season 7 to the last, viewership grew 71% among adults 18-49 and 55% among those age 25-54. We cannot wait to see the emotion, heart, and magic that Nkechi Okoro Carroll and the entire cast and creative team deliver in giving this story the proper ending it deserves.”

Channing Dungey, Chairman and CEO, Warner Bros. Television Group and WBD US Networks, said, “Since the moment All American kicked off, the audience fell in love with these characters and their heartfelt stories. Season seven provided a rare opportunity to keep this world for the fans while introducing new characters alongside some beloved favorites. I couldn’t be more thrilled to see this story continue for an eighth and final season. I know Nkechi and our very talented team of writers and executive producers will deliver something unforgettable. Thank you to Greg and Sarah at Berlanti Productions for their leadership, and to our partners at The CW for this opportunity.”

What does series creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll say about the series ending?

All American creator Nkechi Okoro Carroll said, “How do I condense into just a few words what would be the longest love letter to this show, the fans, the cast, crew, staff, and producers. My heart is so filled with love and gratitude for everyone who helped bring All American to life and kept it going for its historic run. It is so hard to say goodbye to the thing that you love, but we are so excited we get to do it in the way we envisioned with this final season. Thank you to Brad Schwartz, Channing Dungey, Brett Paul, and Greg Berlanti for supporting our vision. Thank you to the many executives at Warner Bros Discovery, CW and Berlanti Productions who have been a supportive part of the All American huddle since day one. Thank you to our OG and new generation cast members, our writers, crew and full staff for raising the bar every episode. Thank you to Spencer Paysinger, whose life inspired this epic journey. And thank you to everyone who not only watched the show, but took Spencer James’s mantra of ‘Dream Big. Stay Real’ to heart and were inspired to chase their seemingly impossible dreams. We see you. We salute you. Here’s to leaving it all on the field one last time.”

The series is from Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios in association with Berlanti Productions. Warner Bros. Television, where Okoro Carroll and Greg Berlanti have overall deals, is the studio. Executive producers are Okoro Carroll, Berlanti, Jameal Turner, Sarah Schechter and David Strauss.