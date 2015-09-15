All American has scored a Season 7 renewal at The CW, and when it is all said in done, could very well be the only series left to represent the former version of the network.

Only All American, its spinoff All American: Homecoming and Walker remained from The CW before it was bought by Nexstar. Walker was not renewed. All American: Homecoming‘s status is unclear and the new season of the show isn’t premiering until this summer.

Previous reports indicated that All American could introduce a primarily new cast (potentially a soft reboot of sorts) if it were to have gotten renewed for Season 7.

Aside from All American, The CW ordered the 11th season of unscripted series Penn & Teller: Fool Us and has will also air the fourth season of The Chosen.

“A strong Fall is going to lead into an even stronger 2025 on The CW as new seasons of ALL AMERICAN, PENN & TELLER: FOOL US and THE CHOSEN join NASCAR Xfinity Series, WWE NXT, ACC football & basketball, Pac-12 football, ‘Wild Cards,’ ‘Superman & Lois,’ ‘The Librarians,’ ‘Inside the NFL,’ ‘Sullivan’s Crossing’ and much more,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Entertainment, The CW Network, in a statement. “Through six seasons, ALL AMERICAN remains a top-performer for The CW as the network’s most-watched series across all linear and digital platforms. PENN & TELLER: FOOL US continues to be appointment television for families over a decade into its run. And we are thrilled to continue our partnership with THE CHOSEN and bring the latest season of this groundbreaking drama exclusively to broadcast audiences across the country.”

All American‘s sixth season is currently airing on The CW and its season finale will air on July 15.

From Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television and CBS Studios, the series is executive produced by showrunner Nkechi Okoro Carroll, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Jameal Turner, Mike Herro and David Strauss.