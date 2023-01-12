The upcoming sixth season of All American is bringing some drama into the lives of the series’ couples.

Not only are the couples facing some stumbling blocks, but there’s also some drama on the football field as well, not to mention the characters still reeling from one of their own getting stabbed by a stalker in the fifth season finale.

The series stars Daniel Ezra, Smanatha Logan, Michael Evans Behling, Greta Onieogu, Bre-Z, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Chelsea Tavares, Jayln Hall, Hunter Clowdus, Monet Mazur and Kareem J. Grimes. Martin Bobb-Semple has also been moved up to series regular.

The series is executive produced and created by Nkechi Okoro Carroll. She serves as co-showrunner with executive producer Marqui Jackson. Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Robbie Rogers and Lindsay Dunn also serve as executive producers.

Check out the trailer below. All American comes back to the CW April 1 at 8/7c.