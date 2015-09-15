The first two episodes of the inaugural season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Global All Stars are now out, and the moment everyone has been waiting for has happened– we saw Alyssa Edwards meet Tessa Testicle for the first time.

While the show was filming, hilarious tweets and memes were posted on X (formerly known as Twitter), as fans imagined what the first meeting between the Edwards, the drag legend from RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 5 and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Season 2, and Testicle, the ingénue from the first season of Drag Race Germany, would be like.

And in the first episode, they met each other as all of the 12 international glamazons introduced themselves. Then, tweets became real-life for an interaction that seemed like fans could have written it themselves.

In an interview with Blavity’s Shadow and Act before the season started, both queens talked about meeting for the first time and if they had seen all of the tweets.

“I was taken aback for a second,” Testicle said when she first saw the posts. “I was like, ‘What happened here? That some twinks on Twitter have magical foresight that I don’t, and why are they using this for such stupid s**t? [laughs] It was truly an honor to meet one of the most iconic and legendary characters from Drag Race, the all-encompassing franchise. Alyssa is truly the drag queen from that franchise, so it’s absolutely an honor to even be somehow associated with her. So I love it. I love all the memes. I was sent the same meme 20 times my friends, and they were like, ‘Wait, are you really on that show, Tessa?’ And I was like, ‘I don’t know. I have a flight to get on, but I don’t know where.'”

And as viewers saw in the first episode, Testicle is lobbying for a spot in the House of Edwards!

Edwards told us, “I did see the tweets before, but after we filmed, she [Tessa] started sending me all of these messages and people did tag me in [posts like] ‘When Alyssa meets Tessa Testicles [sic],’ and it was exactly that. I remember introducing myself and she’s like ‘I know exactly who you are and she’s like Tessa Testicles. And I’m like, ‘Who? What?’ Then she gave me the whole story about her name and I’m like, ‘How did this come about?’ It was really sweet and I found it in endearing. Tessa is the life of the party, she’s that kinda gal. She’s really a fun, fun loving person. I enjoyed getting to know her.”

