In the trailer for the upcoming film Nightbitch, Amy Adams is a mom with a wild side who transforms into…a dog?

According to Searchlight Pictures, Nightbitch follows Adams’ character, who “pauses her career to be a stay-at-home mom, but soon her new domesticity takes a surreal turn.” The film is based on the magical surrealism novel by Rachel Yoder in which the main character gains the ability to become a dog, Animorphs-style.

But unlike the kids in the Animorphs books who use their abilities to save the world, Adams’ character gets her shapeshifting abilities after motherhood brings her in touch with her more feral, angrier, and more empowered side of womanhood. As you’ll see in the trailer, the character begins to fully feel the wolf-like fantasy the more she embraces her feminine power.

Who else stars in Nightbitch?

The film also stars Scoot McNairy, Arleigh Patrick Snowden, Emmett James Snowden, Zoë Chao, Mary Holland, Archana Rajan and Jessica Harper. Marielle Heller directs from a script she adapted from Yoder’s novel.

When does Nightbitch premiere?

Nightbitch comes to select theaters on Dec 6 following its Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) premiere this month.

Watch the trailer below: