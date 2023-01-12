Angela Bassett is a president trying to reign in chaos in the first full trailer for the upcoming Netflix limited series Zero Day.

The trailer shows Bassett, who’s playing the President of the United States Evelyn Mitchell, tasking Robert De Niro’s character George Mullen, also a former president, with finding out the terrorists responsible for the cyber attack to end all cyber attacks. Here’s more about the series.

ZERO DAY is a limited series starring Robert De Niro as respected former U.S. President George Mullen, who, as head of the Zero Day Commission, is charged with finding the perpetrators of a devastating cyber attack that has caused chaos around the country and thousands of fatalities. As disinformation runs rampant and the personal ambition of power brokers in technology, Wall Street, and government collide, Mullen’s unwavering search for the truth forces him to confront his own dark secrets while risking all he holds dear.

According to our previous report, Bassett’s character is described as “a brilliant and perceptive political tactician who hires Mullen to take on an unprecedented role in American history.” De Niro’s character, on the hand, is described as “a hugely popular but complicated former US president who’s pulled out of retirement to head the Zero Day Commission, an unprecedented group of experts tasked with investigating a devastating global cyberattack.”

Zero Day also stars Lizzy Caplan, Jesse Plemons, Joan Allen, Connie Britton and Matthew Modine, Bill Camp, Dan Stevens, Gaby Hoffmann, Clark Gregg and McKinley Belcher III.

Zero Day comes to Netflix Feb. 20.

Watch the trailer below: