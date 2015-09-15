The first trailer has dropped for Another Simple Favor, with Blake Lively‘s Emily out of prison….and does she want revenge on Anna Kendrick’s Stephanie…or just want her to be at her wedding?

With Paul Feig returning as director, the A Simple Favor sequel is written by Jessica Sharzer and Laeta Kalogridis. Feig and Laura Fischer produce, with Jennifer Booth, Sharzer and Marco Valerio Pugini executive producing. The first film is based on the novel of the same name by Darcey Bell. This second film is skipping theaters and will debut on Prime Video.

New and returning stars for the film alongside Kendrick and Lively are Andrew Rannells, Bashir Salahuddin, Elizabeth Perkins, Michele Morrone, Alex Newell, and Elena Sofia Ricci, with Henry Golding and Allison Janney.

Here’s the official description:

Stephanie Smothers (Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Lively) reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman. Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

The film hits Prime Video on May 1 following its world premiere at SXSW. Check out the teaser trailer and new first-look photos below: