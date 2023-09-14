Apple Cider Vinegar may be a staple grocery list item for many, but it is also the name of an intriguing new original story on Netflix. The series, which was released among other popular picks earlier this month, has six episodes; it explores how the trend of instant gratification has trickled through various aspects of life, like health. Although social media can’t be blamed entirely for the commodification of wellness, it has been the root of many conundrums at the root of societies’ desire for quick fixes to serious health issues. Apple Cider Vinegar tells a semi-true story about a wellness empire built on lies and how Belle Gibson’s lies were eventually exposed. Here is what we know about the scam that inspired the Kaitlyn Dever-led project.

What Is the New Limited Series All About?

Netflix’s Apple Cider Vinegar stars Dever as Belle Gibson, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Milla Blake and Aisha Dee in the role of Chanelle. The plot of the series follows two women (Belle and Milla) who take to social media to advocate for natural wellness remedies. While this seems innocent enough, the show is an eccentric cautionary tale about the influence of fame. The main characters strive and claim to cure deadly illnesses with their wellness practice; although this concept is inspiring, it only holds weight if actually producing legitimate results.

Belle built a wellness empire after amassing a huge following online from her claims of having brain cancer. As it turns out, she never was really diagnosed with a terminal illness and faked having a tumor. She basically put up a whole facade about a cancer diagnosis for clout and was eventually exposed for her scamming. The Netflix series explores the ways that Gibson tricked the world into believing her story. Characters with real cancer diagnoses are a part of Apple Cider Vinegar, which creates a parallel exposing the ways social media can profoundly impact everyday life. It also sparks an interesting conversation about alternative wellness techniques and their popularity online. Unfortunately, many stories like this have occurred over the years. As a result, the Netflix series presents both the true and fictional events surrounding Belle Gibson’s deceptive behavior.

Is ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’ a True Story?

Apple Cider Vinegar is a true-ish story. While there are fictional characters and events, the basis of the plot comes from real life events. It was inspired by a book titled “The Woman Who Fooled the World: The True Story of Fake Wellness Guru Belle Gibson” which was released in 2017. Two journalists, Beau Donelly and Nick Toscano, revealed the shocking truth about an influencer that deceived the world in their work. They uncovered the shocking truth about Gibson in 2015 and decided the story was so appalling that it had to be told.

Gibson, a prominent Australian social media personality, convinced the world that she had healed herself from terminal brain cancer. As Time reports, after joining Instagram in 2013 with the username “Healing Belle” she became a wellness influencer and internet sensation. Her aesthetic posts raved about the life saving impact of organic meals and juices. She even claimed that her healthy diet served as alternative cancer treatment. This natural healing was far more attractive to her followers than the traditional options, including chemotherapy and radiation treatments. Her “clean eating” diet was a manipulative ploy to become popular within the wellness community.

What Happened to Belle Gibson?

Gibson technically benefited majorly from her lies before she was exposed. She released a recipe app called The Whole Pantry followed by a cookbook in 2014. In just two years, she made half a million dollars from her Whole Pantry brand, but she equally suffered due to her misleading social media presence. In 2017, Gibson was convicted for her conduct. The wellness entrepreneur was ordered to pay a hefty fine by the Federal Court of Australia – $322,000 – as a way to discourage others from following her lead.

What Inspired the Title of ‘Apple Cider Vinegar’?

The limited series has a unique name which may make some viewers have questions about. As it turns out, the title does not really have connections to the real story of Belle Gibson. Instead, it takes a jab at a popular trend that has risen in popularity in recent years. Apple cider vinegar has been reclaimed as a holy grail product by wellness gurus. Titling the series in this way may make viewers further investigate the validity of some alternative health trends. At the very least, the series will likely encourage people to not believe everything and everyone they see trending online.