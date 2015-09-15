Netflix has dropped the teaser trailer for Forever, the upcoming series from Mara Brock Akil, which is an adaptation of the Judy Blume novel.

The cast includes Lovie Simone, Michael Cooper Jr., Karen Pittman, Wood Harris, Xosha Roquemore, Marvin Winans III, Niles Fitch, Barry Shabaka Henley, Ali Gallo, Adriyan Rae, Paigion Walker, Xavier Mills and E’myri Crutchfield. While no premiere date has been revealed, it has been confirmed to come out in 2025.

Simone plays Keisha Clark “a young confident, smart, and fiery track star with clear dreams for life after high school,” with Cooper playing Justin Edwards, “a nerd at heart disguised in an athlete’s body. Justin dreams of playing D1 basketball and achieving more than his successful parents. Love will lead him to who he truly is.”

Here’s the description:

Judy Blume’s groundbreaking 1975 novel, Forever, is being reimagined for a new generation by Mara Brock Akil. It’s an epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts, set in Los Angeles, 2018.

Akil is the showrunner and creator. She executive produces with Judy Blume, Susie Fitzgerald, Erika Harrison, Sara White, Regina King, Reina King, Shana C. Waterman and Anthony Hemingway. Regina King directs the first episode.

“Judy Blume’s ability to capture the real emotions we experience during the various rites of passage of our youth influenced my life choices and writing voice,” Brock Akil said in a previous statement. “I’m honored to reimagine one of my favorite books, Forever.”

Watch the teaser below: