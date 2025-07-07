Season three of Netflix’s global phenomenon Squid Game premiered on June 27, 2025, delivering a harrowing and emotionally charged conclusion to Seong Gi-hun’s journey. Lee Jung-jae reprised his role as the morally conflicted Player 456, culminating in a finale that left fans both stunned and speculating about the franchise’s future. In the climactic final game, Gi-hun sacrifices himself to ensure the survival of Jun-hee’s newborn daughter, who is ultimately declared the winner. This poignant ending underscores themes of hope and the importance of safeguarding future generations.

Creator Hwang Dong-hyuk emphasized that the baby’s victory symbolizes a commitment to leaving a better world for those to come, in conversation with Tudum. Besides the poignant conclusion to Squid Game season three eliciting strong emotions, it’s also raising excitement by hinting at expanding the franchise beyond South Korea. In a surprising cameo, Cate Blanchett appears as an American recruiter playing ddakji in a Los Angeles alley, suggesting the inception of a U.S.-based iteration of the games, per Decider. Here’s everything we know about the future of Squid Game!

Where was ‘Squid Game’ filmed?

Squid Game was primarily filmed in South Korea, with many of the show’s intense and visually striking scenes shot on soundstages and large-scale sets created by the production team. One of the key filming locations is Daejeon, a central South Korean city where iconic moments – such as the glass bridge and Red Light, Green Light games – were brought to life. Scenes meant to resemble a remote island were filmed on Seongapdo Island and later digitally enhanced for a more isolated, cinematic feel.

In a recent interview with Marie Claire, set designer Chae Kyoung-sun shared insights into the symbolism behind the design of the games in Squid Game.“The maze-like staircase, the Hide-and-Seek game, and everything in general reflect how everything comes full circle and repeats infinitely – much like the cycle of life and death,” Kyoung-sun explained. “As for the pillars, the structures in the shapes of circles, triangles, and squares represent the core elements of Squid Game. I included staircases within these shapes to suggest that we are trapped inside them,” she continued.

Just how popular is the Netflix original series in America?

The show isn’t just widely popular in America – Squid Game became a massive cultural phenomenon. In September 2021, it broke records as the most-watched Netflix series at launch, drawing in 142 million viewers globally within its first 28 days. It remains one of the platform’s most-watched shows of all time. The series went on to earn critical acclaim, receiving nominations and winning major awards at the Emmys, Screen Actors Guild Awards, Golden Globes and more.

Reflecting on the show’s viral success, actor Lee Jung-jae shared with a Korean media outlet in 2021, “I lurk on social media. I can feel the popularity. I’ve been seeing lots of people upload photos.” He went on to mention how some of his castmates were excited to take pictures with him during the peak of the show’s fame in 2021.

Over the last several years, Squid Game has become a cultural touchstone that encouraged American audiences to reflect on issues such as capitalism, class disparity, and the gig economy. Its massive success demonstrated that international content – particularly Korean dramas – could not only find global audiences but also shape mainstream pop culture. This paved the way for more non-English language series to break through on a global scale.

Is ‘Squid Game USA’ confirmed?

A report from Deadline revealed that David Fincher has been developing a U.S. version of “Squid Game” for several years, with Dennis Kelly attached as the screenwriter. While not officially confirmed, Squid Game creator Hwang Dong-hyuk expressed openness to a spinoff in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, stating, “I’m not trying to say that I’m going to close the door to spinoffs or sequels altogether – because they say never say never.” That vague but promising statement has given fans a reason to keep their eyes peeled. Given the show’s global success, a U.S. adaptation seems less like a question of if – and more of when.

A U.S. adaptation would likely differ in tone and social commentary. Where the original focused on Korean wealth inequality, class tension and debt culture, a U.S. version might tackle uniquely American issues like student debt, healthcare disparity, racial injustice or the prison-industrial complex.

Beyond a potential U.S. remake, the Squid Game universe has already started to expand. Netflix launched Squid Game: The Challenge, a reality competition series that brought the show’s games (minus the violence) to life, with contestants competing for a real cash prize. The series became a breakout hit, further proving the franchise’s massive appeal. Its success suggests Netflix sees long-term potential in building Squid Game into a multi-format global franchise, similar to hit tv series like The Walking Dead or Stranger Things.

What we know about Cate Blanchett’s role in season three

Towards the end of Squid Game viewers are hit with a shocking revelation that suggests the on-screen world might be expanding. Cate Blanchett makes a surprise appearance in Los Angeles, playing ddakji with a seemingly homeless man. Speaking about her cameo, the director told The Hollywood Reporter, “It’s a very short scene, there’s only one line, so we needed someone who had that level of presence and charisma to completely dominate the screen in that instant,” he shared. “And that naturally led me to Cate Blanchett.”

While short, her appearance signals something bigger: the possible recruitment for a U.S.-based version of the game may already be underway. Whether this moment is a teaser for a future spinoff or just an Easter egg remains to be seen.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Squid Game based on a true story?

Though not directly based on a true story, writer-director Hwang Dong-hyuk drew inspiration from real-life themes in Korean society. While developing the storyline back in 2008, he reflected on his own struggles with financial insecurity and the stark wealth inequality present in South Korea.

Who is number 11 in Squid Game?

She is a former North Korean defector who enters the game in hopes of winning enough money to reunite with the daughter she was forced to leave behind when escaping from North Korea.