Netflix released the names of the cast members filling out the second and third seasons of Netflix’s live-action Avatar: The Last Airbender series.

New cast members for Season 2 include Terry Chen as Jeong Jeong, Dolly de Leon as Lo and Li, Lily Gao as Ursa, Madison Hu and Fei and Severance‘s Dichen Lachman as Avatar Yangchen. Season 3 new cast members include Tantoo Cardinal as Hama and Jon Jon Briones as Piandao.

Previously announced Season 2 cast

They join previously announced, new cast members of Season 2 Miya Cech, Miya Cech, Chin Han, Hoa Xuande, Justin Chien, Amanda Zhou, Crystal Yu, Kelemete Misipeka, Lourdes Faberes and Rekha Sharma.

Returning stars from Season 1

The cast also includes Season 1 main and secondary cast members Gordon Cormier, Kiawentiio, Ian Ousley, Dallas Liu, Elizabeth Yu, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Daniel Dae Kim, Momona Tamada and Thalia Tran.

Netflix also released a video letting fans know that filming for Season 2 has completed, with the cast getting ready to start work on Season 3.

Check it out below.

As Netflix states, the series is a “live-action reimagining of the beloved Nickelodeon animated series following Aang, the young Avatar, as he learns to master the four elements (Water, Earth, Fire and Air) to restore balance to a world threatened by the terrifying Fire Nation.”

Gordon Cormier stars as Aang, with Kiawentiio and Ian Ousley playing water tribe siblings Katara and Sokka. Liu plays Fire Nation Prince Zuko, with Lee playing Zuko’s uncle Iroh. Kim plays Zuko’s father, Fire Lord Ozai, with Yu as Zuko’s sister Azula, Tamada as Ty Lee and Tran as Mai.

Executive producers include Christine Boylan, Jabbar Raisani, Dan Lin, Ryan Halprin, Brendan Ferguson and Albert Kim.