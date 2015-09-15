Ayo Edebiri and Will Sharpe, two of the industry’s most rising, in-demand stars of the past few years, have been tapped to star in the upcoming rom-com series, Apple TV+‘s Prodigies, which is created, written and directed by Sharpe.

Sister is producing the series and Edebiri will also serve as an executive producer. Sharpe also executive produces with Edebiri, Jane Featherstone, Naomi De Pear and Katie Carpenter for Sister.

What will ‘Prodigies’ be about?

Here’s the official description:

This unusual take on a classic romantic comedy explores the universal complexities of long-term relationships through the lens of a very unique couple. Didi (Edebiri) and Ren (Sharpe) are two ex-child prodigies who have been together since they were children. Now in their early 30s, they are starting to question whether their very ordinary existence is living up to the extraordinary promise of their childhood. Inevitably, they find themselves asking the same questions of their relationship. As individual hopes and needs feed into and conflict with their shared lives, the series challenges the fallacy at the heart of romantic storytelling — that the tale is over when the heroes get together. In life, surely, that is just the beginning?

Upcoming projects for Edebiri and Sharpe

This is the latest project on Edebiri’s to-do list. She is in post-production on both Luca Guadagnino’s After the Hunt and James L. Brooks’ Ella McCay. The new season of The Bear also premieres this summer. She was recently on the big screen as the lead in n A24’s Opus.

Sharpe, who was in last year’s Oscar contender A Real Pain, garnered widespread recognition for his role in The White Lotus Season 2. He’s set to star in the upcoming Netflix series, Too Much, and will play Mozart in Sky Television’s upcoming Amadeus miniseries. It does not have a U.S. home yet.