Shortly after its Season 2 finale, Apple TV+ announced that Severance will officially return for a Season 3. This was definitely expected, as the juggernaut is one of the biggest hits on television right now.

The series, which as broken records as the most-watched series on Apple TV+, is from executive producer and director Ben Stiller. Adam Scott, Britt Lower, Tramell Tillman, Zach Cherry, Jen Tullock, Michael Chernus, Dichen Lachman, John Turturro, Christopher Walken and Patricia Arquette, Sarah Bock and Ólafur Darri Ólafsson star.

What the creative team says about ‘Severance’s Season 3 renewal

“Making Severance has been one of the most creatively exciting experiences I’ve ever been a part of,” said Stiller in a statement. “While I have no memory of this, I’m told making season three will be equally enjoyable, though any recollection of these future events will be forever and irrevocably wiped from my memory as well.”

“I couldn’t be more excited to get back to work with Ben, Dan, the incredible cast & crew, Apple and the whole Severance team,” added Scott “Oh hey also – not a huge deal – but if you see my innie, please don’t mention any of this to him. Thanks.”

“The idea of getting to make more Severance with the greatest cast and crew on Earth is more thrilling to me than all the world’s finger traps combined,” said creator, writer and executive producer Dan Erickson. “I can’t wait to continue spreading woe, frolic, dread and malice with these truly incredible people.”

“What Ben, Dan, Adam and the talented cast and crew behind ‘Severance’ have brought to the screen is undeniable magic in a bottle that has captivated audiences around the world,” said Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+. “This undeniably brilliant series has brought back appointment viewing in a big way, and after this week’s finale, everyone has to know what happens next.”

What is ‘Severance’ about?

Here’s the official description of the show in Season 2:

In Severance, Mark Scout (Scott) leads a team at Lumon Industries, whose employees have undergone a severance procedure that surgically divides their memories between their work and personal lives. This daring experiment in “work-life balance” is called into question as Mark finds himself at the center of an unraveling mystery that will force him to confront the true nature of his work… and of himself. In season two, Mark and his friends learn the dire consequences of trifling with the severance barrier, leading them further down a path of woe.

The show is executive produced by Stiller, who directed five episodes this season. Uta Bresiewitz, Sam Donovan and Jessica Lee Gagné also direct. Written and created by Dan Erickson, he also executive produces with John Lesher, Jackie Cohn, Mark Friedman, Beau Willimon, Jordan Tappis, Sam Donovan, Caroline Baron, Richard Schwartz, Nicholas Weinstock. Scott and Patricia Arquette also executive produce.

While we dont’ exactly know when Season 3 will premiere, Stiller indicated in a recent interview that the years-long wait between Seasons 1 and 2 would not happen again.

“No, the plan is not to [wait three years],” he said on Jason and Travis Kelce’s New Heights podcast, per The Independent. “Hopefully we’ll be announcing what the plan is very soon.”

We’re going to assume this means maybe we’ll see some Severance in 2026, or at least early 2027 at the latest.