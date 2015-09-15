Remember the discourse a few years ago when everyone was discussing if Hustlers is a Christmas movie? Well, get ready or some debates as to whether A24’s Babygirl is an erotic thriller this year.

Following its premieres at the Venice Film Festival and the Toronto International Film Festival, the first trailer for the Nicole Kidman erotic thriller has dropped.

The film, which is the latest project from writer-director Halina Reijn (Bodies, Bodies, Bodies), also stars Harris Dickinson, Sophie Wilde and Antonio Banderas.

The official logline is:

A high-powered CEO puts her career and family on the line when she begins a torrid affair with her much younger intern.

This is Reijn’s third straight A24 film following 2022’s Bodies Bodies Bodies and 2019’s Instinct.

Producers include 2AM’s David Hinojosa and A24, which is financed teh film. 2AM’s Julia Oh, Zach Nutman and Christine D’Souza Gelb executive produce.

When does ‘Babygirl’ hit theaters?

The film drops in theaters on Christmas Day. Watch the trailer below: