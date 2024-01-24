For a franchise that’s nearly 30 years old, Bad Boys still gets plenty of love today. The original film – which stars Will Smith and Martin Lawrence as Mike and Marcus respectively – debuted in 1995, followed by a sequel in 2003. Despite the excitement surrounding their characters’ adventures, it wasn’t until 2020 that the saga continued with Bad Boys for Life. More recently, the detective duo is back in action in 2024’s Bad Boys: Ride or Die, which hit theaters in June and finally arrived on Netflix in October. On the streamer, Mike and Marcus’ battle with their mortality (not to mention corruption in their workplace affiliated with the cartel) is currently one of the Top 10 movies, making now the perfect time to examine the ending of Ride or Die.

Mike and Marcus Both Come to Terms With Their Mortality in ‘Bad Boys: Ride or Die’

When Marcus suffers a nearly fatal heart attack while attending Mike’s wedding, it becomes clear that the main characters of Bad Boys aren’t as invincible as they thought – or are they? Marcus’ visions certainly suggest so, convincing him he survived the health scare because it’s “not his time yet.” In one, the late Captain Howard (who was killed by Armando in Bad Boys for Life) appears to his old employee to deliver the message of his perceived invincibility while standing alongside a tree on the beach with a parrot in tow. In the 2020 film, Mike faced severe panic attacks that only continue in Ride or Die. In comparison to Marcus’ overzealous confidence as a result of his visions, Smith’s character feels notably disempowered and insecure – particularly due to guilt around Howard’s death that’s been plaguing him.

Elsewhere, Lockwood (an attorney) and James McGrath (military figure) are revealed to have been conspiring with cartels to allow drug transport into Florida in exchange for assistance monitoring the border. “While technically done to “protect” the nation from terrorists in the aftermath of 9/11, the plan ultimately corrupted the authority in Miami,” as Screen Rant notes. The trafficking in Bad Boys II was part of this conspiracy, along with Isabel Aretas’ plans in the 2020 follow-up. In fact, the reason she had Armando kill Captain Howard is because of the years he spent digging into the drugs making their way into Miami.

Armando’s Mysterious Departure Might Not Be the Last We See of Him

Armando was introduced as Isabel’s son in Bad Boys For Life, and later revealed to be Mike’s illegitimate son. He spared his father’s life at the end of the third movie and was ultimately arrested for his crimes. In Bad Boys: Ride or Die, the young man proves his value as he’s the only one able to help identify McGrath’s role in the police department’s corruption. He joins Mike and Marcus in hopes of reaching the city and bringing the military member down, but Armando is severely wounded while saving Howard’s granddaughter, Callie. Mike helps his son escape after noting his heroic behavior, which proves he believes Armando is capable of growth and loyalty. As Screen Rant points out, it’s possible he could return to play an important role if the franchise continues.

What Does the Movie’s Ending Mean for the Future of the ‘Bad Boys’ Franchise?

Before Marcus is found by McGrath, he sees a palm tree and parrot that reminds him of his earlier vision, although he’s not so sure about his invincibility in the hands of the enemy. However, Mike realizes his friend (and Howard) were right after all, shooting Marcus in his bullet proof vest to surprise McGrath, who takes multiple bullets. Marcus thankfully survives the ordeal, but has clearly come to terms with his mortality again. When Mike found himself freezing up during a vital moment, it was the Captain who came to him in a vision to absolve him of his guilt. Once the Florida-based detective realizes he’s not responsible for Howard’s death, his confidence comes rolling back in.

Viewers love Bad Boys: Ride or Die for many reasons, one of them being the resolving of plot threads from past movies, but there’s still potential for more to come. A fifth movie hasn’t been confirmed just yet, however, Smith and Lawrence told Screen Rant they’re both open to returning. The end of Lockwood’s alliance with McGrath leaves room for other criminals to make their presence felt, and who’s to say what’s next for Armando?