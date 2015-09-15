For the first time, BAFTA brought its Tea Party awards season event to New York City. The inaugural BAFTA New York Tea Party was hosted at The Pierre New York, and was done in conjunction with The New York Film Festival.

Who attended the first BAFTA New York Tea Party

The event drew talent, including Daniel Craig, Kieran Culkin, Colman Domingo, Keegan-Michael Key, Natasha Lyonne, Patricia Clarkson, Carrie Coon, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Mike Leigh.

Other attendees included Alysia Reiner, Anooya Swamy, Carla Gutierrez, Carrie Preston, Chai Vasarhelyi, David Siegel, Dawn Porter, Denyce Graves, Ella Hunt, Erin Casper, Irene Taylor, Jared Harris, Jessica Dean, Jharrel Jerome, Josh Rivera, Kent Sanderson, Matt Wood, Scott McGehee, Sue Kim, Susanne Simpson, and Tuwaine Barrett.

The event is the kick-off to more New York City-based programming for BAFTA.

“Today’s New York Tea marks an exciting new chapter for us as we continue to expand our work and cultivate our community. We are excited to bring the talented New York community together to celebrate outstanding creatives and innovative storytelling,” said Joyce Pierpoline, BAFTA North America Board Chair, in a statement.

“We are excited to expand our BAFTA community to support the important work we do to move the next generation of artists forward. We work to provide mentorship, education and financial aid for local communities, underserved students, and emerging artists, many of whom we are thrilled to recognize today,” said Courtney LaBarge Bell, Executive Director of BAFTA North America.

Check out event photos below:

