For the first time, BAFTA brought its Tea Party awards season event to New York City. The inaugural BAFTA New York Tea Party was hosted at The Pierre New York, and was done in conjunction with The New York Film Festival.

Who attended the first BAFTA New York Tea Party

The event drew talent, including Daniel Craig, Kieran Culkin, Colman Domingo, Keegan-Michael Key, Natasha Lyonne, Patricia Clarkson, Carrie Coon, Marianne Jean-Baptiste and Mike Leigh.

Other attendees included Alysia Reiner, Anooya Swamy, Carla Gutierrez, Carrie Preston, Chai Vasarhelyi, David Siegel, Dawn Porter, Denyce Graves, Ella Hunt, Erin Casper, Irene Taylor, Jared Harris, Jessica Dean, Jharrel Jerome, Josh Rivera, Kent Sanderson, Matt Wood, Scott McGehee, Sue Kim, Susanne Simpson, and Tuwaine Barrett.

The event is the kick-off to more New York City-based programming for BAFTA.

“Today’s New York Tea marks an exciting new chapter for us as we continue to expand our work and cultivate our community. We are excited to bring the talented New York community together to celebrate outstanding creatives and innovative storytelling,” said Joyce Pierpoline, BAFTA North America Board Chair, in a statement.

“We are excited to expand our BAFTA community to support the important work we do to move the next generation of artists forward. We work to provide mentorship, education and financial aid for local communities, underserved students, and emerging artists, many of whom we are thrilled to recognize today,” said Courtney LaBarge Bell, Executive Director of BAFTA North America.

Check out event photos below:

Dawn Porter
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA
Colman Domingo attends The 2024 BAFTA NYC Tea Party
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA
Tammy Haddad, Joyce Pierpoline, Elle Key, Keegan-Michael Key, and Courtney LaBarge Bell attend The 2024 BAFTA NYC Tea Party
Photo: Getty Images for BAFTA
Jharrel Jerome
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 06: (L-R) Tuwaine Barrett, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Mike Leigh, and Georgina Lowe attend The 2024 BAFTA NYC Tea Party presented by Delta Air Lines, Virgin Atlantic, and FIJI Water Sponsored By Britbox, Heineken, Taittinger and The Pierre at The Pierre Hotel on October 06, 2024 in New York City.
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA
Noma Dumezweni, Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Carrie Preston and Alysia Reiner
Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for BAFTA
Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Patricia Clarkson, Natasha Lyonne and Carrie Coon
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images for BAFTA
Kieran Culkin and Natasha Lyonne
Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for BAFTA
