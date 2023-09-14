Beauty in Black is a Netflix drama that has only been out a couple of months, but has nonetheless become a cultural phenomenon. It has been the inspiration for memes, brand new clapback phrases and binge watch parties. After the cliff hanger ending of part one landed on the streamer in October 2024, fans have been anxiously awaiting the release of part two to discover the fate of some of their new favorite characters.

The latest batch of episodes landed on Mar. 6, entertaining audiences through the final weeks of winter. From the action-packed fight scenes to the heavy themes of intergenerational trauma, Beauty in Black is on a roll. No matter how closely they pay attention, some viewers may not have fully digested the fast-paced narrative. If you’re seeking clarity on all the latest Netflix original drama, keep reading!

New Episodes Address Cliffhangers From Part 1

Part two of Beauty in Black begins with relatively quick answers to many of the cliff hangers from part one. Kimmie (Taylor Polidore Williams), the central character, has a huge show down with Body (Tamera Kissen), who was established as her opp at the club she strips at in the original episodes. Viewers know that Body is Jules’ right-hand woman in the trafficking and club business, but the former takes beef with Kimmie to a whole other level.

After Body and her accomplice Delinda (Ursula O. Robinson) taunt Kimmie with the kidnapping of her underage sister Sylvie (Bailey Tippen), things get serious. In the fear of Sylvie being taken advantage of at the strip club or sex trafficked, Kimmie goes to extreme lengths to protect her. With Angel (Xavier Smith) as a witness, she hits Body with a car after a fist fight before fleeing the scene. During a wild goose chase with Jules (Charles Malik Whitfield) in pursuit of her and Angel, Kimmie goes ballistic. She starts killing anyone in the way of her finding her sister, including Delinda who she shoots in the head with a shotgun for not telling her more information.

Norman’s Quest for Vengeance Continues

But this is just the beginning of all the trouble for the Beauty in Black characters. As in part one, there are many seemingly separate narratives and conflicts that are going haywire. The Bellarie family still is in a huge fight about the death of Norman’s (Richard Lawson) wife. After being maliciously and secretly hit and run over by Mallory Bellarie (Crystle Stewart), Norman will not stop seeking out her murderer. He assumes that his brother, Horace Bellarie’s (Ricco Ross) sons have murdered her in cold blood, so he threatens members of the family including their mother, Olivia (Debbi Morgan).

Another ongoing conflict is between Mallory and her husband Roy Bellarie (Julian Horton), as they each engage in extramarital affairs. Along with Roy’s substance issues and troubled relationship, things are all seemingly falling apart for the Bellaries. Even as their family hair company, named Beauty in Black and lead by Lena (Ashley Versher), faces a class action lawsuit for causing cancer, both personal and professional issues come to a head.

In Typical Tyler Perry Fashion, ‘Beauty in Black’ Is Loaded With Plot Twists

Varney (Terrell Carter), who viewers had thus far seen as a quiet legal advisor to the family, got a bit more involved in part two of Beauty in Black. The family drama impacted him differently when everyone thought Charles (Steven G. Norfleet) had been murdered by his uncle Norman as revenge for the mysterious murder of his beloved wife. But after everyone assumes Charles is dead, the family discovers he was drugged and his yellow Lamborghini had been stolen by a stripper from the club. So, Norman really had the wrong man murdered. Given the secret relationship between Varney and Charles, Varney momentarily gets more emotionally involved with the backstabbing ways of many of the Bellarie family members; he eventually decides to confide in Mallory to try and discover what Horace is up to.

Mallory, having her own ulterior motives, then has more reason to take charge of Roy’s family affairs. She even takes an interest in finding out who Roy is sleeping with outside of their marriage, which audiences know is Kimmie. This makes the ongoing conflicts of the show begin to merge as Kimmie’s murder spree and search for her sister begins to involve the Bellaries more and more. In a last ditch effort to get information, she even pushes Roy out of a hotel window, landing him in the hospital temporarily. Audiences discover that despite Roy acting confused by Kimmie’s questions, he is on the low involved with Jules’ schemes.

As established in part one, Jules has a heavy hand in Kimmie’s troubles. Jules has been involved in sketchy business with Norman, which comes to a head as Horace uncovers the truth. With Horace being connected to Kimmie and Angel, he is asked to help her find her sister. He, on the other hand, is plotting against his family in part two to cut them all out of the Bellarie will, as viewers progressively learn. While this plot point is increasingly clear throughout the show, he gets more inventive with ideas for that later in the narrative. Despite his brother’s recent treachery and murderous intent, he has his eyes on the prize: revenge on everyone in the family.

Horace’s Failing Health Doesn’t Stop Him From Making Money Moves

In a surprising turn of events, Horace Bellarie propositions Kimmie. After confronting Jules and saving both Kimmie and Angel, he has a health emergency, placing him in a vulnerable spot, despite his reputation as a powerful and controlled figure. In his hospital bed seemingly on the verge of death, Horace tells Kimmie that he would like to marry her. This obviously takes her (and audiences) by surprise as she has not known him for long and has some unsettling ideals about him. But, the declining health of the patriarch adds urgency to the family’s internal power struggles. Obviously, given his history of pursuing men like Angel, a marriage to Kimmie would simply be platonic.

So, the two basically consider entering a lavender marriage for mostly money and revenge. Initially, the allure of a life excluding the Bellaire family was a bit more appealing to Kimmie. Despite this, after a little convincing, she chooses to marry Horace in an attempt to be able to take care of her sister who she only rescues with his help. Doing so also means she can take care of her friend Rain (Amber Reign Smith) who has been recovering from a botched BBL and hospital bed ridden since part one of the show.

The last scene of part two finishes with the whole Bellarie family rushing into Horace’s hospital room, suspicious of his recent gathering with his whole legal team and secrecy with Varney. In a smug and ominous way he simply remarks, “This is Kimmie, your new stepmother…and new boss.”

‘Beauty in Black’ Part 2 Ending Explained

The ending of Beauty in Black Part 2 had many viewers on the edge of their seats in anticipation. The shocking news of Kimmie, who is apparently the new Mrs. Bellarie, inheriting the family’s massive fortune is enough to put a wrench in the plans of many other characters. For one, many of the other family members were not in the least distraught about hearing that Horace was in the hospital. The majority of the commotion and panic surrounding him was due to his family’s concerns about their financial standing. For viewers, this apparent lack of care between family members shows how the Bellarie’s may be incredibly rich monetarily, but they are poor in other ways.

This big change opens up the possibility of a very complicated future. Mallory hates Kimmie due to her being her husband’s side piece. Jules and Norman had been targeting Kimmie because her pursuit of her sister was messing up business. Olivia, Roy and Charles all fear for their inheritance. And now, for the first time, Kimmie has power and money to get her revenge and call the shots.

Is the Netflix Original Getting Another Season?

In addition to all these huge developments in just the last episode, there is more that happens. Angel is unfortunately ambushed and arrested at the conclusion of part two, which is unknown by any of the other central characters. Thanks to Kimmie, who stole a car during her search for her sister, things are about to get a whole lot more complicated. It turns out that a pretty important and sickly older man was actually in the car and was reported missing. So, the car was plastered on the news and in an effort to fix things for Kimmie, Angel was targeted for her rash decisions. There may or may not be hope for him in the next part of Beauty in Black, which has yet to be confirmed.

Technically, the ending of this show was not too traumatic in the grand scheme of Tyler Perry’s works, so there is still room to turn up the heat. Rain, Kimmie, Sylvie and Horace all got what they wanted. Yet the ending of part two also concluded with a bit of a cliff hanger, just like part one. So, viewers can imagine how the next part of Beauty in Black might go (should it be green-lit) with all of the Bellarie family members flocking to stop Horace from getting married and it being too late.