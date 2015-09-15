Netflix has dropped the trailer for Part 2 of Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black Season 1.

The main cast returns for the back half of the season: Taylor Polidore Williams, Crystle Stewart, Amber Reign Smith, Ricco Ross, Debbi Morgan, Richard Lawson, Steven G. Norfleet, Julian Horton, Terrell Carter, Shannon Wallace, Bryan Tanaka, Joy Rovaris, Xavier Smalls, Charles Malik Whitfield, Tamera “Tee” Kissen, Ursula O. Robinson, Ashley Versher, George Middlebrook and Ts Madison.

What is ‘Beauty in Black’ Season 1 Part 2 about?

Here’s the logline: “The ruthless, backstabbing family behind a beauty brand — and an underground trafficking ring — will face a reckoning. Kimmie, the once-unassuming sex worker in their employ, becomes an unstoppable force of vengeance on a mission to rescue her kidnapped sister.”

When does ‘Beauty in Black’ return?

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black is the first television project to come out of Perry’s partnership with Netflix, which initially just included films, but was later amended to include a first-look series deal.

Tyler Perry is the writer, director and producer. Other producers are Angi Bones and Tony Strickland for Tyler Perry Studios.

Check out the trailer and new images below. The series returns on March 6.