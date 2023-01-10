Before we get into everything that will transpire this season, let’s discuss what made you want to join the show. Your family is familiar with reality television, but why did you feel like it was time for you to be a part of the Belle Collective family?

I have a history with most of the girls on the show, actually, with all of them. Marie and I graduated from the same high school. Gucci, we’re part of a blended family. Aikisha, we’ve been friends since we were 5 or 6. Latrice is my girl, and I was one of her first supporters when she began Goddess Lengths. Tambra and I have been friends for 15-plus years. Andwhen Latisha started her brunches, I’ve always supported her, and I know her through a mutual friend, and we alwaysused to just be around each other. So I have history with these ladies, so why not join them?

Did you have any hesitations about going back on reality television? Especially with an ensemble of women?

Yes, because it is different. I know when you get a group of women together, honey, it’s gonna be some drama. But you also open yourself up to critics. That’s the thing. We put our lives out there so you can try to relate to one of our situations, and we try to just reach out to people; we probably can help someone, but everyone is entitled to their opinion. So that’s like the downfall of it — the critics. But I love being around other women that have something going for themselves and trying to be positive and just send out a positive message whenever we can.