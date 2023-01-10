The Belles are back. The OWN series, Belle Collective, is ready to soar to new heights in the new season, which continues to spotlight the personal and professional journeys of a group of successful women bosses, redefining the essence of a Southern Belle in Jackson, Mississippi.
Returning this season are Belles Tambra Cherie, Marie Hamilton-Abston, Aikisha Holly-Colon, Lateshia Pearson, Latrice Rogers and Sophia O. Williams, aka “Sogucci.”
Selena Johnson joins the Collective, and her fabulousness causes chatter among the group. She tries to mend her children’s relationship with their father while navigating the legal issues brought forward by her ex-husband’s wife, longtime Belle Sophia, aka Sogucci.
The Collective moves to work past the drama from last season’s reunion, but Selena’s arrival in the group stirs tension between her ex-husband, JJ, and his wife.
Sogucci feels responsible for healing her family, encouraging her husband to repair his relationship with his three daughters while trying to respect his wishes that she has nothing to do with his now ever-present ex-wife and newest Belle, Selena. Johnson spoke to Blavity’s Shadow and Act about the new season.
Before we get into everything that will transpire this season, let’s discuss what made you want to join the show. Your family is familiar with reality television, but why did you feel like it was time for you to be a part of the Belle Collective family?
I have a history with most of the girls on the show, actually, with all of them. Marie and I graduated from the same high school. Gucci, we’re part of a blended family. Aikisha, we’ve been friends since we were 5 or 6. Latrice is my girl, and I was one of her first supporters when she began Goddess Lengths. Tambra and I have been friends for 15-plus years. Andwhen Latisha started her brunches, I’ve always supported her, and I know her through a mutual friend, and we alwaysused to just be around each other. So I have history with these ladies, so why not join them?
Did you have any hesitations about going back on reality television? Especially with an ensemble of women?
Yes, because it is different. I know when you get a group of women together, honey, it’s gonna be some drama. But you also open yourself up to critics. That’s the thing. We put our lives out there so you can try to relate to one of our situations, and we try to just reach out to people; we probably can help someone, but everyone is entitled to their opinion. So that’s like the downfall of it — the critics. But I love being around other women that have something going for themselves and trying to be positive and just send out a positive message whenever we can.
Now, let’s get into the season. So, obviously, there’s gonna be some remnants of what you and SoGucci dealt with last year in terms of a physical altercation. Going into this season, were you looking forward to having any potential healing?
I was looking for healing, looking for a solution, and just really wanting my family to get back on the same track. I want my girls to have that relationship they once had with their father. I want their stepmother and them to have a better relationship. Family is very, very important to me. And anything that involves my girls, I want them in a positive environment.
Before joining the show, how would you describe the relationship between you and JJ and you and Sogucci before Belle Collective even came to be?
Well, we all have been around each other on several occasions. JJ’s family still invites me to their events. Sogucci and I, we have danced together. We’ve been to Latrice, one of her birthday parties in the same setting. Every time I see her, I make it my business to approach her, to speak to her. If her daughter is with her, I speak to her daughter, give her daughter a hug. So I’ve always been the same. I’ve always been respectful of their relationship and everything. So I don’t know really what changed because the day of the altercation, if the cameras were there or not, I still would have been at Latrice’s event because I’ve been going to her events for years.
And that’s why it wasn’t apparent to the viewers. From what we heard, there was no drama within the family dynamic. Now, what is the root of the issues between you?
I saw that some people were like, ‘I was trying to show out for the cameras.’ If the cameras were there or not, I still would have asked her, ‘Is Tambra the only person you see standing here?’ Because that’s just rude to me. And my grandmother raised me that when you walk into a room, you speak. I don’t care who it is. If I approach someone and it’s somebody standing there and I don’t know them, I will still say hello. That’s Southern hospitality. We’re supposed to be Southern Belles.
So, speaking is not going to hurt anyone. Just acknowledging someone that’s standing there is the right thing to do. I would have walked over to where her and Aiska were standing if she never came over to me and spoke to the both ofthem.
So I don’t know if my presence bothered her that day or what. As I’ve said, we have been in the same setting on several occasions. So that’s the only thing I can think of because I’m still trying to figure it out myself.
How is everything now that things have escalated to a legal standpoint? Why join the show in this capacity and put the drama on display?
Well, the family drama is already on display to tell you the truth. And I wanted to be a part of it to try to mend the family, not really to cause any more conflict or any more drama, and I would do anything for my kids. I’ve always been that way.
What’s the status of your relationship now?
It’s a work in progress. We’re just trying, and I think all parties just want to try to mend. Well I can’t speak for everyone. I just know that’s what I want, and I know that’s what my girls want. They want their father in their lives, and my family is steadily growing. One of my daughters just announced to the world that she’s pregnant. So, who do you think is going to throw the baby shower? Who do you think is going to throw the gender reveal? They’re going to want their father there, and if he’s there, he’s going to want his wife there, and I’m going be hosting, and I don’t mind them being there. I’ve always invited them to everything I threw for my daughters. So if that means getting on the show and trying to mend things is what I have to do, then that’s what I have to do.
But I have a history with these ladies. So why not join them? Because I’ll be around them anyway, without the cameras.
Outside of your family drama, what else can we expect from your storyline?
You will see me with Latrice. I don’t want to say too much or give it away. Y’all really just have to tune in Nov. 1, but I would interact with Latrice a lot. And you’re going to see some events, you’re going see some drama, just a little bit, and with me just supporting the other Belles, like I’ve always done.
How would you describe the season?
There are going to be some shocking moments that I was shocked about. You’re going to see the women with their spouses. You’re going to see new businesses start up; you’re going to see interaction with family. You’re going to see the women trying to mend and try to just come together. And there will be drama.