BET+ is developing a new dramedy series executive produced by Ludacris and Larry Wilmore– Shadow and Act has confirmed.

The now-untitled, half-hour, Universal Television project is inspired by the life of the rapper and actor, specifically how his career began.

Here’s the logline: Inspired by Ludacris’ experience coming up in the competitive music scene in Atlanta as DJ Chris Lova Lova, the series follows the misadventures of a sharply drawn ensemble who are willing to do anything and everything to bolster ratings at their hip hop radio station.

Noah Gardenswartz, a writer and co-producer on The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, is the writer on the project. Ludacris will also be the music producer, aside from being an executive producer. And Black sitcom veteran Larry Wilmore, who of course created The Bernie Mac Show and co-created Insecure and grown-ish, executive produces in his latest contribution to the genre.

Other executive producers include Malcolm D. Lee and Dominique Telson for Lee’s Blackmaled Productions, Chaka Zulu and Jeff Dixon for Ludacris’ Disturbing Tha Peace, Josh Bratman and David Blackman for Polygram Entertainment.

Lee has an overall deal with Universal Television, producing his The Best Man: The Final Chapters series, which aired in 2022 on Peacock.