The first full trailer for the fourth Beverly Hills Cop film, Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F, has been released by Netflix.

The film sees Eddie Murphy return to star alongside franchise returners and newcomers Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Taylour Paige, Judge Reinhold, John Ashton, Paul Reiser, Bronson Pinchot and Kevin Bacon.

Here’s the description:

Detective Axel Foley (Murphy) is back on the beat in Beverly Hills. After his daughter’s life is threatened, she (Paige) and Foley team up with a new partner (Gordon-Levitt) and old pals Billy Rosewood (Reinhold) and John Taggart (Ashton) to turn up the heat and uncover a conspiracy.

The film was directed by Mark Molloy from a screenplay by Will Beall, Tom Gormican and Kevin Etten, based on a story by Beall.

Producers are Jerry Bruckheimer, Chad Oman and Murphy, with Ray Angelic, Charisse Hewitt-Webster, Melissa Reid, Lorenzo Di Bonaventura executive producing.

Watch the trailer below: