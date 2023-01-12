Beyond the Gates is raking in the ratings at CBS.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the new daytime soap opera–and the first focused on African American characters–has averaged 2.28 million viewers both through live viewing and streaming in its premiere week.

The series blew The Talk‘s ratings out of the water. By comparing the now-canceled CBS talk show’s ratings at the same time last year, Beyond the Gates‘ total audience is above The Talk’s by 78 percent.

Compared to ABC’s General Hospital, Beyond the Gates tied with the ABC soap for live viewership and came first in the key demo of adults and women 25-54.

More than half of Beyond the Gates‘ viewership is Black, meaning the soap is capturing an underserved market. The Hollywood Reporter cites how CBS’ other soap, The Bold and the Beautiful, only has a 30 percent Black audience and ABC’s General Hospital has 22 percent.

Starring Tamara Tunie, Daphnée Duplaix, Karla Mosley and Clifton Davis among others, Beyond the Gates follows an affluent Black family and the drama that surrounds their lives.

Beyond the Gates is a joint project between CBS Studios and NAACP Venture in partnership with Procter & Gamble’s P&G Studios. Creator and veteran soap opera writer Michele Val Jean serves as showrunner and executive producer with NAACP Venture’s Sheila Ducksworth. Other executive producers include Robert Guza Jr., Leon W. Russell, Kimberly Doebreiner, Derrick Johnson, Anna Saalfeld and Julie Carruthers.