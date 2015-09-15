It’s premiere week for the first daytime soap opera in 20 years, and it just so happens to be the first, one-hour Black daytime soap as well.

This week, Beyond the Gates viewers will meet the core characters and families in the CBS soap opera, which airs weekdays at 2 p.m. ET.

While it may be a lot to take in, you’ll soon have favorites, as well as the folks that you love to hate.

Here’s a rundown of the primary cast of Beyond the Gates, including the Duprees, the Hamiltons, the Richardsons, and everyone in between, at the time of the series premiere.

Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie)

Official character description: The Dupree matriarch. A famous singer back in the day, Anita worked hard for her success, and raised two daughters with her now-retired senator husband. But underneath her glamorous and refined exterior is a fierceness she gained from her humble beginnings in Chicago.

Nicole Dupree Richardson (Daphnee Duplaix)

Official character description: The daughter of Anita, and Dani’s sister, Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson is a high-achieving and competitive philanthropist and psychiatrist, and exudes warmth, empathy and compassion. Nicole’s success in life extends to her marriage to her surgeon husband. She has the perfect life … from the outside.

Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley)

Official character description: Anita’s other daughter, and a former model turned momager who gave up her career for love. Dani was the Dupree family wild child. Free-spirited, headstrong and uninhibited, she dropped out of school to pursue a high-flying modeling career and she has always marched to the beat of her own drum.

Clifton Davis (Vernon Dupree)

Official character description: The Dupree family patriarch married to Anita and father to Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Dani Dupree. A venerable former senator, Vernon is gentle, humble and generous with his knowledge and experience. Retired now, Vernon was at the forefront of the civil rights movement.

Ted Richardson (Maurice Johnson)

Official character description: Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson’s husband and father to Martin and Katherine “Kat.” Ted is a brilliant plastic surgeon with an ultra-exclusive private practice and women clamor to put their faces and bodies in what they call his blessed hands. Ted has created an impeccable life with his wife – whom he loves passionately – and sleeps well at night, secure that his past will never disrupt his perfect world.

Martin Richardson (Brandon Claybon)

Official character description: Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Ted Richardson’s son and older brother of Katherine “Kat” Richardson. Martin is a congressman who lives outside “the gates” in a Washington, D.C., brownstone with his husband and two adopted children. Following his grandfather’s path into politics, he has ambition to be the first openly gay Black President.

Bill Hamilton (Timon Kyle Durrett)

Official character description: Dani Dupree’s ex-husband and father to Naomi and Chelsea. Bill is an opportunist, publicity hound and narcissist, according to his ex-wife, Dani. He is a charismatic and calculated criminal defense attorney who is well-connected, well-received and gets what he wants by any means necessary.

Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne (Arielle Prepetit)

Official character description: Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton’s oldest daughter and Chelsea’s older sister. Naomi lives outside “the gates” in Washington, D.C., where she humbly serves as a civil attorney. She’s whip smart and the only one in the Dupree family who inherited her grandmother Anita Dupree’s gift for singing, which bonds them.

Chelsea Hamilton (RhonniRose Mantilla)

Official character description: Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton’s youngest daughter and Naomi’s younger sister. Chelsea is a social media influencer and has been a successful but reluctant high fashion model since she was 18. Her career expertly guided by Dani, Chelsea is charged with recreating the life her mother gave up, which doesn’t fit her own life vision. She has a lot of money, which allows her to follow her dream of designing a line of purses and building her brand. Chelsea indulges in the good things in life, like beautiful people, parties, her new condo in D.C. and the freedom to experiment.

Hayley Lawson (Marquita Goings)

Official character description: A paralegal at Bill Hamilton’s firm. Hayley is gorgeous, intelligent, charming, witty and the new fiancée of Dani Dupree’s ex-husband, Bill Hamilton. Considered a husband-stealing tramp in Dani’s circle, Hayley is nothing if not confident. With time, patience, charm and effort, she will try to win them over – and if not, so what? Hayley has what matters: Bill.

Katherine “Kat” Richardson (Colby Muhammad)

Official character description: Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Ted Richardson’s miracle baby. She is the younger sister of Martin Richardson and lives in her parents’ guest house. Kat’s been indulged all her life, which has made her spoiled, entitled and dismissive of those she considers beneath her. She’s confident and secure and has never doubted herself or her privileged position in the world. She doesn’t like to share but doesn’t know that the day when she is forced to may be fast approaching.

Andre Richardson (Sean Freeman)

Official character description: The sophisticated nephew of Ted Richardson. Andre tragically lost his parents in a plane crash and inherited a double fortune, which allows him to live his bliss as a photographer. Nicole and Ted stepped up for Andre when his parents died, and he depends on their support and wise counsel. A playboy who is smooth on the surface, there is something elusive about Andre that occasionally makes people question his intentions.

Jacob Hawthorne (Jibre Hordges)

Official character description: Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne’s husband and a robbery/homicide detective with the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia. Jacob hails from a family of law enforcement. He is proud of his wife, the family he comes from, serving the community and seeking justice for victims.

Bradley “Smitty” Smith (Mike Manning)

Official character description: Husband to Congressman Martin Richardson and father to teenagers Tyrell and Samantha. A former political reporter turned househusband, Smitty is a fantastic dad who has guided his children with warmth and good humor. Smitty is thinking of resuming his writing career but is hesitant to tell Martin, who likes their home life the way it is.

Dana “Leslie” Thomas (Trisha Mann-Grant)

Official character description: Eva Thomas’ mom and a long-time waitress and bartender. Dana “Leslie” is not wrapped all that tight and intense, but she’s charming and easy out in the world. The only person who sees what’s disturbing about her is her daughter, Eva, and very soon all will see what is unsettling about her, too.

Eva Thomas (Ambyr Michelle)

Official character description: Dana “Leslie” Thomas’ daughter and Nicole Dupree Richardson’s new assistant, who vibrates with intensity and purpose. Eva is determined to right a grievous wrong done to her mother as soon as the opportunity presents itself.

Ashley Morgan (Jen Jacob)

Official character description: Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne’s best friend, who is the only child of a young single mother. Ashley was a latchkey kid who has never been afraid of rolling up her sleeves. She is a nurse at Washington D.C.’s Garland Memorial Hospital and has the perfect temperament for her profession – positive, cheerful, brisk, resourceful and independent. She can be serious but is also fun-loving with a smile that lights up a room.

Derek Baldwin (Ben Gavin)

Official character description: A devoted firefighter in a relationship with Ashley Morgan and best friend to Jacob Hawthorne. Derek is fearless, holds nothing back and goes into a zone when he fights fire – which is almost personal for him rather than just a professional calling. Incredibly handy, Derek can fix almost anything.

Vanessa McBride (Lauren Buglioli)

Official character description: A high-end real estate agency owner who specializes in luxury property and is neighbors with Dani Dupree and best friend to Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson. The mother of twins, Vanessa is in a loveless marriage with her high school sweetheart.

Tomas “Tom” Navarro (Alex Alegria)

Official character description: A handsome and confident young attorney at Bill Hamilton’s law firm. Tomas has an eye for Katherine “Kat” Richardson.