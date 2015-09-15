CBS has set the premiere date for its upcoming Black soap opera, Beyond the Gates.

The series, which is the first-ever one-hour, Black daytime soap and the first new daytime soap overall since Passions in 1999, recently kicked off production in Atlanta.

It stars Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

When will ‘Beyond the Gates’ premiere?

The series premieres Feb. 24 and will air weekdays at 2 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT on CBS. It will also stream next day on Paramount+.

What is ‘Beyond the Gates’ about?

Here’s the official series description, per the network:

BEYOND THE GATES is set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.

Photo: CBS

Photo: CBS

The series is the first project from the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, which is led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. The series is distributed by Paramount Global Content Distribution.

Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer and showrunner. Ducksworth, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld also executive produce.