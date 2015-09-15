Beyond the Gates on CBS is about to go through a rite of passage for every daytime soap opera– its first major recasting.

It was announced back in March that Dreamgirls alum Keith Robinson would be taking over the role of Ted Richardson from Maurice Johnson. Now, the time has come for the switch to be implemented on-screen, as the show shoots several months in advance.

As we previously reported, there is official explanation for the move, but swapping actors is nothing new in daytime TV. Cast shakeups happen all the time — whether it’s scheduling conflicts, creative direction changes or contract negotiations. Since Beyond the Gates is still a relatively new show, it’s not shocking to see casting tweaks as the series settles into its groove. While this marks the first switch since the show’s debut, it’s a pretty standard part of how these productions evolve.

Regardless, based on social media posts, there seems to be no bad blood between Johnson and the show.

Who is Ted Richardson on ‘Beyond the Gates’

Per the character’s official description, Ted is “Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson’s husband and father to Martin and Kat. Ted is a brilliant plastic surgeon with an ultra-exclusive private practice and women clamor to put their faces and bodies in what they call his blessed hands. Ted has created an impeccable life with his wife – whom he loves passionately – and sleeps well at night, secure that his past will never disrupt his perfect world.”

The character is currently in the middle of a front-burner storyline as his past was exposed. He cheated on Nicole (Daphnee Duplaix) and had an affair with Dana “Leslie” Thomas, who had a secret child by him, Eva (Ambyr Michelle).

When is Keith Robinson’s first episode of ‘Beyond the Gates’ airing?

Keith Robinson’s first airdate on Beyond the Gates is expected to be Thursday, May 15.

When is Maurice Johnson’s last episode of ‘Beyond the Gates’ airing?

While it wasn’t revealed when Johnson’s last episode is, it can be presumed that it will be Wednesday, May 14, one day before Robinson steps into the role.

Beyond the Gates airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on CBS.