Beyond the Gates, the hit new CBS soap, has set its very first casting shakeup as Keith D. Robinson is set to join the show.

Robinson will take over the role of Ted Richardson from Maurice Johnson. Deadline first broke the casting change. No word yet on when Johnson’s last episode will air or when Robinson will debut.

Why is Ted Richardson being recast on ‘Beyond the Gates’?

While there isn’t a specific reason for this decision? Recasting is nothing new in the world of daytime television. Swapping out actors—whether it’s due to scheduling conflicts, creative shifts or contract changes—has been part of the game for decades. Since Beyond the Gates is still fresh on the scene, it’s not surprising that at least one role might shift early on as the show finds its rhythm. So while this is the first casting change since its debut, it’s definitely par for the course.

Per the character’s official description, Ted is “Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson’s husband and father to Martin and Kat. Ted is a brilliant plastic surgeon with an ultra-exclusive private practice and women clamor to put their faces and bodies in what they call his blessed hands. Ted has created an impeccable life with his wife – whom he loves passionately – and sleeps well at night, secure that his past will never disrupt his perfect world.”

More on ‘Beyond the Gates’

Set in a Maryland suburb outside of Washington D.C. within one of the most affluent Black counties in the America., Beyond the Gates centers on the “Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.”

Beyond the Gates stars Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

The series is currently making a huge initial splash in the ratings, beating time slot rival General Hospital in key demos and improving 78 percent above The Talk in the time slot on CBS.

The series is the first project from the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, which is led by Sheila Ducksworth, in partnership with P&G Studios, a division of Procter & Gamble. Michele Val Jean is the creator, executive producer and showrunner. Ducksworth, Robert Guza Jr., Julie Carruthers, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld also executive produce.