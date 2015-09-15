Beyond the Gates, CBS’s groundbreaking Black daytime soap opera, has officially been renewed for a second season.

The official renewal comes after the show has had stellar ratings, improving on its time slot by 48% in broadcast viewership. It is also up 48% in multiplatform viewership from last year and is beating its time slot competitor, ABC’s General Hospital, by 7 percent in the coveted W25-54 demo for broadcast. The first season of the show is averaging 1.82 million viewers.

What is ‘Beyond the Gates’ about?

The series is described as being “set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States; a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home. At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have ‘made it’ and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.”

Who stars in ‘Beyond the Gates’?

The series stars Tamara Tunie, Clifton Davis, Daphnee Duplaix, Karla Mosley, Alex Alegria, Lauren Buglioli, Brandon Claybon, Timon Kyle Durrett, Sean Freeman, Ben Gavin, Marquita Goings, Jibre Hordges, Jen Jacob, Maurice Johnson, Trisha Mann-Grant, Mike Manning, RhonniRose Mantilla, Ambyr Michelle, Colby Muhammad and Arielle Prepetit.

A product of the CBS Studios/NAACP Venture, led by Shelia Ducksworth, the series is produced in partnership with P&G Studios. Michele Val Jean is the creator and executive produces with Ducksworth, Julie Carruthers, Tracey Thompson, Leon W. Russell, Derrick Johnson, Kimberly Doebereiner and Anna Saalfeld.

The series airs weekdays at 2 p.m. on CBS and streams the next day on Paramount+.