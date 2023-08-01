Netflix‘s upcoming seventh season of Black Mirror has announced the actors set to star in the episodes, including Issa Rae, Tracee Ellis Ross and Rashida Jones.

Specific details about the season, including the episodes and the characters, are being kept under wraps.

Here’s the full list of actors for Black Mirror Season 7:

In alphabetical order: Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin, Patsy Ferran, Paul Giamatti, Lewis Gribben, Osy Ikhile, Rashida Jones, Siena Kelly, Billy Magnussen, Rosy McEwen, Cristin Milioti, Chris O’Dowd, Issa Rae, Paul G. Raymond, Tracee Ellis Ross, Jimmi Simpson and Harriet Walter.

As Netflix’s Tudum confirms, the only thing we know about the plot details of Season 7 will be a sequel to one of the most iconic episodes of Black Mirror, Season 4’s “U.S.S. Callister.”

When does Black Mirror Season 7 premiere

Though we don’t know a specific date yet, Black Mirror Season 7 is expected to premiere in 2025.

Created by Charlie Brooker, the series is executive produced by Brooker, Jessica Rhodes and Annabel Jones. Broke & Bones is the production company.