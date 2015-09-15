Blood & Water, the hit South African Netflix series, premiered it newest and fourth season recently. The show, which revolves around two young women who uncover a secret that links their families, has gained a cult following on the streamer over the years. The new season premiered on March 1, and it takes the series to a whole new level.

Who stars in ‘Blood & Water’ Season 4?

Season 4 sees its leads, Ama Qamata (Puleng Khumalo) and Khosi Ngema (Fikile Bhele) return to their roles. Also returning are series regulars Thabang Molaba (Karabo “KB” Molapo), Natasha Thahane (Wendy Diamini), Dillon Windvogel (Wade Daniels) Arno Greeff (Christoper Ackerman), Gail Mabalane (Thandeka Khumalo), Leroy Siyafa (Sam Nikosana), Mekaila Mathys (Tahira Kahn), Odia Gwanya (Siya Khumalo), Mpho Sibeko (Lunga) and more. The Woman King actress Wanda Banda also debuts as Asanda Makeba this season, as well as André Lamoglia, reprising his role from Netflix’s Élite as Iván Cruz Carvalho on Blood & Water after Ngema brought Fikile to a Season 7 episode of Élite.

‘Blood & Water’ Season 4 Plot

Season 4 of Blood & Water departs from the first three seasons and substitutes family drama for a personal situation in the past of one of its lead characters. At the beginning of the season, Puleng is blackmailed by someone starting at the trial of the Molapos. The person then secretly records Puleng having sex with Iván, the new exchange student from Las Encinas in Spain. The blackmail then extends to Fikile, but Fikile seems to have an idea of who the person is.

As the season goes on, it is revealed that the mystery of the season is that years ago, Fikile was inadvertently participating in the bullying of another student named Damian, known throughout most of the season under his blackmail name, PoolBoy. He was new on the swim team and was bullied by other students, primarily a student named Gregory Dickinson. Damian began blackmailing and stalking Puleng to impact Fikile, who was a friend to him but didn’t realize she was luring him to the pool when Gregory and others began to haze Damian, leading to him almost drowning and dying. Damian blamed many people, but seemed to blame Fikile the most, believing she could have done more to help. After recovering from the incident and nothing being done to those who had wronged him, he wanted to get revenge on Fikile and Gregory. Though she likely would not have been charged with anything because of her limited involvement in the hazing, Fikile was worried about news of the incident getting out and was wrongly persuaded by her mother and KB’s father, Matla, to keep the incident under wraps.

Are Puleng And Fikile Rescued at the end of Season 4?

In the season 4 finale of Blood & Water, Fikile is kidnapped by Damian. Puleng and their friends rush to save them, “kidnapping” Gregory in the process. Then, Puleng and Gregory also find themselves held hostage by Damian in an attempt to get Fikile out. The three end up escaping, and Fikile and Puleng are able to Damian down from taking his own life after things end.

Do Puleng and Iván from ‘Élite’ End Up Together in ‘Blood & Water’ Season 4

Puleng and Iván do not end up together as Iván exits the series after the first 3 episodes as the character heads back to Las Encinas and Spain. They depart each other on good terms as their whirlwind relationship comes to a close.

Do Puleng and KB get back together at the end of ‘Blood & Water’ Season 4?

Though nothing explicitly happens in the episode, the Blood & Water season 4 finale highly implies that KB and Puleng still have feelings for each other and will get back together. Before they share the final scene of the season, earlier in the season finale, they almost kiss after the dust settles from all of the season’s events, seemingly making their way back to teach other.

Is ‘Blood & Water’ Changing Locations to Johannesburg?

In the Season 4 finale of Blood & Water, it is heavily hinted that if the show would come back for Season 5, it may change locations. Thandeka says that she has received a job offer in Johannesburg and asks Siya and Puleng if they would want to move. At the same time, when Chris reveals to KB he has been expelled, he says that it works out for the best now that he can help further KB’s music career in Johannesburg, seemingly setting the stage for both of them to move to Johannesburg.

Which characters graduated in ‘Blood & Water’ Season 4?

In the last episode of Blood & Water Season 4, the characters who graduated from Pankhurst High were Tahira, KB, Fikile, Sam and Wendy. Chris did not graduate as he had been expelled. Characters who have not graduated as they have just finished their junior year include Wade, Puleng, Asanda and Leigh-Anne.

Is Chris With Wendy or Lunga?

Chris actually does not end up with Wendy or Lunga. After feeling guilty, Lunga tells Wendy that he and Chris kissed. Wendy broke up with Chris, not specifically because of that because of the lies he told and realizing they weren’t “endgame.” Chris and Wendy did agree to hang out for the summer before they head to different cities.

How does ‘Blood & Water’ Season 4 end?

Blood & Water season 4 ends with the characters partying after graduation and celebrating from night until dawn. The season concludes with a flash forward, months later in Johannesburg. It is unclear if Puleng and the rest of her family has moved to Johannesburg, but in the final scene of the season, she goes to the apartment of KB, who has presumably moved there officially. After hesitating, she knocks on his door, and they greet each other with a smile.

Has ‘Blood & Water’ been renewed for Season 5?

At the time of publishing in early March 2024, it is unclear if Blood & Water has been renewed. Unlike prior seasons, Blood & Water season 4 ends pretty close-ended as far as the mystery is concerned, but it still leaves a door open as far as many characters going to Johannesburg and the potential of a rekindled KB and Puleng romance.