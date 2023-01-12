Sonequa Martin-Green is trading in her Star Trek badge for a police badge as she joins CBS’ Blue Bloods spinoff, Boston Blue. And now, we have a ton of new information about the series.

Martin-Green will play Detective Lena Peters, who is described as “the eldest daughter of a prominent law enforcement family.” She’s partnered with Danny Reagan, played by Blue Bloods star Donnie Wahlberg. The series keeps the Reagan police family in the mix as it adds to their universe with new characters and new cases.

Sonequa Martin-Green on bringing new family to ‘Blue Bloods’ universe

Martin-Green and Wahlberg announced the spinoff at a Wednesday CBS press briefing in Los Angeles, where they talked about what it means to them to be a part of the new series.

“We love the Reagans. We have all loved the Reagans for so long,” said Martin-Green, per Variety. “And I feel that we’ll love the Peters too. I’m super excited for this partnership, and to be back in a CBS family – and in this family, your family. It means a lot, and I’m grateful for it. I think we’re going to have a good time.”

What Donnie Wahlberg says about Sonequa Martin-Green’s casting

Wahlberg also said that Martin-Green was “the only choice” to play Detective Peters.

“One thing about Blue Bloods and how beloved it was is because there are so many law enforcement families in this country,” he said. “There’s not just the Reagans. They’re in every state, every city, every town, everywhere, and there are other families around that have stories to tell too.”

“Danny’s story will continue the Reagan family,” he continued. “You can’t have Danny without Reagans – there’ll be connective tissue. But we’re also going to get to discover a new family and carry on the tradition of telling their stories.”