Blavity’s Shadow and Act has an exclusive preview of this week’s episode of BMF on Starz.

In the below clip, Charles (Russell Hornsby) has a conversation with Lucille (Michole Briana White) about the state of where things stand.

The episode, the sixth one of the fourth season, is titled “Bad Religion.” It is written by Jazmen Darnell Brown and directed by Cierra “Shooter” Glaudé.

Per the logline, “Terry’s attempts at gaining ground in St. Louis only result in more conflict, leading Meech to intervene. Meanwhile, Lucille and Charles continue to navigate life living together, following their divorce.”

Here’s the official Season 4 description:

BMF season four continues the journey inspired by real life street legends and brothers, Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry “Southwest T” Flenory (Da’Vinchi), who created one of the most influential crime families in the country, Black Mafia Family. This season, as Meech and Terry fight to keep their American Dream alive, staying ahead of their rivals and law enforcement takes a toll on their relationship. The brothers occasionally put aside their differences for their common goals, but the events of what happened in Mexico will change them forever.

Watch the clip below. The new episode premieres this Friday.

BMF is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. The show’s creator, Randy Huggins, also executive produces alongside current showrunner Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson, Damione Macedon, and Raphael Jackson, Jr. are additional executive producers. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.