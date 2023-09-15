Season 4 of BMF on Starz is underway, and the Flenory brothers continue to expand to new territory, even as they grow further and further apart.

The return of BMF comes on the heels of the life-changing trip Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory and his brother, Terry “Southwest T,” took out of the country to take their street empire to the next level. With the stakes higher than ever, Da’Vinchi, who portrays Terry in the series, said his character faces “crazy turmoil” as the show enters its fourth season.

A whole new set of challenges in ‘BMF’ Season 4

“I think it’s just, never-ending, back and forth, but I know his goal is to make enough money and get the hell out,” the actor told Blavity’s Shadow and Act. “At the same time, it’s not that easy, and he is battling with his faith and his morals and all that stuff. I think the stakes are just way higher, and it just becomes way more stressful.”

Myles Truitt also chimed in about his character, who is returning to the show after a season off. “It’s challenging for B-Mickie, personally, because money is a little short, hasn’t been in the game for a minute, got a new love interest, [he’s] got a daughter — a daughter that’s sick at that. Meech and Terry, they don’t have to worry about those things, per se, as far as like financial issues and worrying about if their family is healthy. They just gotta worry about money coming in, and if everybody’s protected. I have to do that, and then some, right? So, that’s the challenging part for B-Mickie, emotionally, going through this season for sure.”

How Lucille and Charles are navigating their new chapters

While the Flenory men face their battles, their parents, Charles and Lucille, face their own respective sets of dilemmas, especially as they navigate a life apart from one another.

“I’m really bad with my sense of direction, it’s not good,” Michole Briana White joked when asked what her character’s North Star is in this new season of BMF.

“If you say it’s North or South, I’m going to be like, ‘Is it left or is it right?’ I will say that where Lucille is going this season, she kind of slips and falls a lot. She’s really finding her way, and gets a little messy sometimes,” White said. “I was really surprised this season with all of that, and it took me a minute to actually go, ‘Wait a minute, is this Lucille? Why would she do that?’ This idea of her being the perfect kind of good girl, or this idea of that, has been changing a lot. And so she’s just showing up, and her frustrations and everything is just coming out of her need to have more or be more, and she’s trying to figure it out.”

“I think that Charles is trying to find out, really, who he is,” Russell Hornsby said of his character. “I think prior and previous seasons have been more about what he’s wanted, but not anything about who is Charles the father or Charles the husband, or what have you. I think a lot of questions get answered, and then some don’t.”

He added, “Or, I think that the answers that he does discover surprise him and scare him a little bit as well. I think that a lot of the characters, you know, are going off on their own sort of journey, if you will, because they’re on their sort of respective journeys.”

BMF returns to Starz on Friday, June 6.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Lamar coming back on BMF?

Yes, actor Eric Kofi-Abrefa has been revealed to return in Season 4 as his character, Lamar. He appeared in the first two seasons but did not star in Season 3.

What is 50 Cent to BMF?

50 Cent executive produces the BMF series through his G-Unit Films and Television Inc. For years, he had a working relationship with Demetrius “Big Meech” Flenory to bring the story of his family and business to the big screen.