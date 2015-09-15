Starz has released new photos and a teaser for BMF Season 4, confirming original series star Myles Truitt is set to return, and a group of new and familiar faces will also be in the season, including Kofi Siriboe, Skai Jackson, Tyler Lepley and more.

Truitt will return as B-Mickie, “who was exiled for his perceived betrayal of Meech and Terry, and is determined to win back the brothers’ trust.”

Returning guest and recurring stars for ‘BMF’ Season 4

Saweetie will also reprise her Season 3 guest role as Keeya, and Sydney Michell will be back to recur as Lawanda. Roberto Sanchez also reprises his role as Loco, and Gossip Girl reboot star Jordan Alexander will recur in the season as Purdy, “a rising music artist whom Meech and Terry sign to launch their first music label.”

New guest stars for ‘BMF’ Season 4

New guest stars for the season are Siriboe, who will play Sheik Mooney Bey, a “leader of a religious organization in St. Louis,” Lepley as Demarcus, “a man who threatens Tee’s territory” and Skai Jackson as Ashleigh, “a new character who changes Meech’s future.”

Other guest stars will be Clifton Powell as Pastor Coleman, the “head of an Atlanta mega-church congregation,” Rockmond Dunbar as Cornell, “a man fighting for his son’s future,” Aketra Sevillian as Maria, “an alluring make-up artist who catches Meech’s eye,” Karina Willis as Aisha, “who’s welcomed into the Flenory family” and Stacey Sargeant as Cecilia “a waitress who complicates Charles’ dreams”

When does ‘BMF’ Season 4 premiere?

The series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit Film and Television. The show’s creator, Randy Huggins, also executive produces alongside current showrunner Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson, Damione Macedon, and Raphael Jackson, Jr. are additional executive producers. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.

The new season debuts on June 6. Check out the new photos below: