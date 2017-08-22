Power Book II: Ghost Season 4 has broken a major network record…and the season isn’t even over yet.

The fourth and final season of the Power spinoff broke records, reaching an all-time viewership high with an average of over 10.5 million multiplatform viewers 90 days post-premiere, Starz noted.

Additionally, the Season 4 Part 1 and Season 4 Part 2 premieres ranked as the highest-rated cable program in their respective premiere weekends across Black households.

The most recent episode, 408 also was the No. 1-rated cable program for last weekend in Black households in key markets, including Washington, D.C., Philadelphia, Chicago and Los Angeles. To-date, 1.6 billion hours of the Power universe have been watched.

The last two episodes of the series, premiere on Sept. 27 (Episode 409) and Oct. 4 (Episode 410).

The first spinoff of Power Season 4 cast includes Michael Rainey Jr. as Tariq St. Patrick, Mary J. Blige as Monet Tejada, Cliff “Method Man” Smith as Davis MacLean, Gianni Paolo as Brayden Weston, Woody McClain as Cane Tejada, Lovell Adams-Gray as Dru Tejada, LaToya Tonodeo as Diana Tejada, Alix Lapri as Effie Morales, Larenz Tate as Rashad Tate, Caroline Chikezie as Noma, Lightskinkeisha as Brushaundria Carmichael and Michael Ealy as Detective Don Carter.

Here’s the official description of Season 4:

New alliances have been formed with each faction and Tariq and Brayden must find a way back into the game. But Brayden starts flirting with a new, reckless lifestyle, leaving Tariq to wonder if there really is room for two at the top. With Monet left for dead, Davis facing potential disbarment, and Effie looking to secure her future at Stanford, everyone’s on their own. Diana and Dru continue to question their roles while Cane levels up and starts working with Noma. As Noma is fighting to establish her business in the States and keep her daughter Anya in line, she finds her way on Tariq and Brayden’s radar. With the fate of his future in the game and his family at the forefront, Tariq must reconcile his past to rise to the top of the good chain and become who he needs to be to protect those he loves most.

Power Book II: Ghost is executive produced by original Power creator and showrunner Courtney A. Kemp through her production company, End of Episode. Kemp executive produces alongside Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through G-Unit Film and Television, and Mark Canton through Canton Entertainment.