Starz has dropped the first trailer for Season 4 of BMF, and we all have one question. The series returns this summer on Starz.

The new teaser shows that the season will dive into the aftermath of a “chaotic and relationship-altering mission in Mexico.”

Per the official description: “Meech (Demetrius Flenory Jr.) and Terry (Da’Vinchi) narrowly cheat death while on the run with their plug south of the border. During the trip, Meech also learns of a prophecy that predicts his continued rise in the game, leading him to believe he is unstoppable–possibly at his peril.”

More of what we know about ‘BMF’ Season 4

“Viewers will see Meech and Terry traverse the continent as their business expands, from their roots in Atlanta and Detroit to the streets of St. Louis, and the palm tree-lined boulevards of Los Angeles,” it continues. “Meanwhile, Markisha (La La Anthony) wants to be taken seriously as Terry’s business partner and will seek to forge her path in the game. Lucille (Michole Briana White) and Charles (Russell Hornsby) both struggle with what comes after divorce, financially and emotionally, while still co-parenting Nicole (Laila D. Pruitt), who introduces a new challenge for the family to navigate. Meanwhile, Detective Bryant (Steve Harris) is still coping with the loss of his son, and funnels all of his energy into taking down BMF.”

When does ‘BMF’ Season 4 premiere

The series is executive produced by Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson through his G-Unit film and television. The show’s creator, Randy Huggins, also executive produces alongside current showrunner Heather Zuhlke. Anthony Wilson, Damione Macedon, and Raphael Jackson, Jr. are additional executive producers. BMF is produced through Jackson’s G-Unit Film and Television in association with Lionsgate Television for Starz.

BMF Season 4 premieres on June 6.

Check out the teaser and first-look photos below: