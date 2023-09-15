As the curtains draw on the Season 3 of BMF, some viewers may be excited for more while also questioning what lies ahead for the Flenory family.

In previous interviews at the top of the season, key cast members like Demetrius “Lil Meech ” Flenory, Da’Vinchi, and Russell Hornsby spoke about a heavy emphasis on family and what happens when division comes into place. On the contrary, newcomers like Ne-Yo, Saweetie, and more opened up about their experience in joining the show and the personal struggles and triumphs of their characters.

The season finale brings it all together, intertwining messaging around family wins, and challenges in true BMF fashion.

Let’s delve into the finale’s intricacies and unravel its storytelling layers.